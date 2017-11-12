Light The Trail completes cross country trip following Lewis and Clark Path

The Light the Trail Ride, a group raising awareness for suicide and mental health awareness, made a stop in Great Falls as they biked their way across the country following the path Lewis and Clark made.

Yesterday, they reached Washington D.C. after two and a half months of biking. Their goal was to stop and have conversations with people in the communities they visited, to help raise awareness for the cause, and raise a million dollars to help end suicides across the country.

They have now raised $900,000, and the money will be used widely.

“For suicide prevention programs in local schools, and for depression research that we have been funding," participant Tom Harris said. "There's just simply not enough resources to focus on the whole mental health issue in the United States and that needs to change."

If you would like to donate to the campaign and help make a change, you can visit their Facebook page at Light The Trail Ride, or go to their website.