Pet Of The Week: Buster

This week KFBB is featuring Buster as our Pet of the Week. He's available for adoption right now at the Maclean Animal Adoption Center (MAAC) in Great Falls.

Since November is adopt a senior pet month we are continuing on with featuring senior pets. Buster is a 7-year-old medium to large mixed breed dog who knows his basic commands, Is pretty laid back, but still has the energy to run around and play.

“He does well with other dogs, cats he doesn't really pay attention to and kids we don't know. We don't know if he has ever lived with them,” says Erin Doran

For this reason, the adoption center says make sure to bring your kids to meet buster first. but other than that they say he would do well with any family if you're willing to exercise him.

“Since he is a larger dog he would do best with somebody who has a yard or can take him on frequent walks if they don't live in a house,” says Doran.

If you’re interested in adopting Buster, you can head over to the adoption center at 900 25th Avenue North East or call the center at 727- pets.