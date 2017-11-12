Pet Of The Week: Buster

This week KFBB is featuring Buster as our Pet of the Week. He's available for adoption right now at the Maclean Animal Adoption Center (MAAC) in Great Falls.
Since November is adopt a senior pet month we are continuing on with featuring senior pets. Buster is a 7-year-old medium to large mixed breed dog who knows his basic commands, Is pretty laid back, but still has the energy to run around and play.
“He does well with other dogs, cats he doesn't really pay attention to and kids we don't know. We don't know if he has ever lived with them,” says Erin Doran
For this reason, the adoption center says make sure to bring your kids to meet buster first. but other than that they say he would do well with any family if you're willing to exercise him.
“Since he is a larger dog he would do best with somebody who has a yard or can take him on frequent walks if they don't live in a house,” says Doran.
If you’re interested in adopting Buster, you can head over to the adoption center at 900 25th Avenue North East or call the center at 727- pets.
Great Falls, MT - A woman is now facing a charge of Assault on a Minor after she allegedly grabbed a nine-year-old boy by the back of his neck then slammed his head on the dashboard multiple times.
The man who allegedly assaulted three police officers last week has made his initial appearance in court today.
Charging documents say on November 11th, a woman reported to police she had been raped and the suspect was still in her apartment.
Whitefish Energy Holdings facing more controversy, after a report by the New York Times finds the company was charged the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority more than $300 but only paying lineman a fraction of that. According to the report, senior linemen from Florida are earning about $63 as part of the contract with Whitefish Energy. Other linemen are making $42 an hour plus overtime and some are earning up to $100 of double time. According to energy experts, the pay was high, es...
BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - The November trial for a Bozeman man accused of raping a 12-year-old girl has been rescheduled to next year.
The man who allegedly assaulted three police officers last week has made his initial appearance in court today.
The Light the Trail Ride, a group raising suicide and mental health awareness made a stop in Great Falls as they biked their way across the country following the path Lewis and Clark made. and this weekend they reached Washington D.C. after 2 and a half months of biking.
Whitefish Energy Holdings facing more controversy, after a report by the New York Times finds the company was charged the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority more than $300 but only paying lineman a fraction of that. According to the report, senior linemen from Florida are earning about $63 as part of the contract with Whitefish Energy. Other linemen are making $42 an hour plus overtime and some are earning up to $100 of double time. According to energy experts, the pay was high, es...
