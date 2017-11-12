Whitefish Energy Holdings continues to create controversy

Whitefish Energy Holdings facing more controversy, after a report by the New York Times finds the company was charged the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority more than $300 but only paying lineman a fraction of that.

According to the report, senior linemen from Florida are earning about $63 as part of the contract with Whitefish Energy. Other linemen are making $42 an hour plus overtime and some are earning up to $100 of double time. According to energy experts, the pay was high, especially for work in an area struck by a natural disaster.

Last month, the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority canceled the Whitefish contract after urging by the territory’s governor. The company will continue repairing power lines on the island until Nov. 30, according to the Times.