Do you knit or crochet? Newborns need tiny hats!

Special little heads are going to need tiny hats to keep them warm come February.

The American Heart Association is putting out a call for knitters and crocheters for their "Little Hats, Big Hearts" program.

It gives thousands of hats to newborn babies during February, American Heart Month.

The AHA is asking volunteers to make red hats that are red, cotton or acrylic, medium to heavy weight yarn and are machine washable and dryable. The simpler the pattern the better.

There is one office in Montana looking for hats, American Heart Association Missoula. Community Medical Hospital is participating in the project.

"Little Hats, Big Hearts" started in February 2014 in Chicago, collecting 300 hats in the first year.