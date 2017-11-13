Woman allegedly bashes boy's head into car dashboard

Great Falls, MT - A woman is now facing a charge of Assault on a Minor after she allegedly grabbed a nine-year-old boy by the back of his neck then slammed his head on the dashboard multiple times.

On November 9th, officers responded to the Columbus Center in Great Falls for a disturbance that possibly occurred inside a vehicle. While en route to the Columbus Center, officers learned the suspect vehicle left the area. Charging documents state when officers located the vehicle they learned the driver was Nicole Harold, 34, and the passenger was a nine-year-old boy.

The police report says when they spoke to the boy, he told officers he attacked Harold when they were in her vehicle by hitting and kicking her because he was upset by comments she had made earlier in the day.

Charging documents say officers spoke to multiple witnesses and one stated they saw Harold grab the boy by the back of his neck and slammed his head on the dashboard multiple times. They said the boy exited the vehicle and Harold followed, again grabbing him by the neck and hitting his head on the side of the car several times. She then allegedly threw him into the backseat of the car and hit him.

Harold is a multistate offender and has a long rap sheet. According to charging documents, she has convictions in Washington, Montana, Wisconsin, Florida, Indiana, and Idaho. Those prior convictions include Theft, False Information to an Officer, Domestic Violence, Criminal Mischief with a Deadly Weapon, Harassment, Assault, Possession of Stolen Property, Violation of a Temporary Anti-harassment Order, Residential Burglary, Disorderly Conduct, Possession of Cocaine, Partner/Family Member Assault, Deceptive Practices, Theft of Identity, and Obstructing a Peace Officer.

She is also currently pending sentencing for a Deceptive Practices charge.

Robin Nicole Frederick (AKA Harold) is being charged with one count of Assault on a Minor. The State has requested her bond be set in the amount of $30,000.