Alleged rapist tells victim "Don't scream or I'll kill you"

Man allegedly told victim "Don't scream or I'll kill you" before raping her.

Charging documents say on November 11th, a woman reported to police she had been raped and the suspect was still in her apartment. The police report says GFPD entered the apartment and found Albert Lee Goldsmith sleeping naked on the couch. Both Goldsmith and the victim were then taken to the Great Falls Police Department for interviews.

According to the affidavit, the victim told police she and Goldsmith were drinking at her apartment when he began making advancements towards her that she was uncomfortable with. Goldsmith then allegedly demanded the victim take off her clothes and get on the bed, telling her "Don't scream or I'll kill you." The victim told officers he then proceeded to rape her.

After the interview, the victim was taken to Benefis where she had a sexual assault exam performed on her. According to the documents, she had injuries consistent with sexual acts which she described Goldsmith subjected her to against her will.

The police report states during Goldsmith's interview he confirmed the two of them were drinking in the apartment. Officers noted he appeared to be intoxicated and had difficulty responding to their questions. The report also says Goldsmith initially denied having sex with anyone that night, but then later remembered having sex with her. He claims the woman initiated the sexual encounter, but got upset with him when he couldn't maintain his erection so she said he hurt her and was going to turn him in for rape.

Goldsmith has previous convictions for felony driving under the influence, resisting arrest, criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing a peace officer, and disorderly conduct.

He is now being charged with Sexual Intercourse Without Consent. The State has requested his bond be set in the amount of $50,000.