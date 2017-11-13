Bear hug kills wife

Monday marks day one of a jury trial for a Great Falls man facing deliberate homicide charges.

Court documents state Roy Scott had hugged his wife so hard, because he said she was kicking and hitting him, that he actually squeezed Stephanie Wells to death.

Josh Rackie, Cascade County Attorney,told us jury selection for this case started at around nine Monday morning. He said both attorneys had to pick 12 out of over a hundred possible jurors for this case.

On March 26, 2016 Great Falls police responded to a call on the 400 block of 51st street south about a female not breathing.



When officers arrived they spoke with Scott's son.



H said both Wells and Scott returned from the bar around 230 in the morning and began fighting. Not long after, he said he heard Scott call out for help.



In his statement to police Scott said he had to restrain Wells because she was hitting him. So he wrapped his arms around her in a bear hug.



He said he held her until she stopped whining. But then he noticed her face was blue.



While he made this statement GFPD, Great Falls Fire and Rescue pronounced Wells dead on the scene.

Scott claimed it was all an accident.

Autopsy results showed evidence of bruising on her neck and her cheek bone, A hematoma on both sides of Well's skull, along with other injuries.

The forensic pathologist said all of those factors are commonly. Found in cases of neck compression or strangulation.

The death was ruled as a homicide.

The trial could take up to 8 days before a ruling is made.