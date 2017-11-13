Volunteers Needed: Maclean Animal Adoption Center's Gift Wrapping Fundraiser

Join the Maclean Animal Adoption Center for their newest fundraiser, Gift Wrapping at the mall!

Volunteers will be wrapping gifts at the Holiday Village Mall between Friday, Nov. 24th and Saturday, Dec. 23rd. Times and specific dates vary.

Marketing Coordinator Erin Doran says folks can come up to the booth, and have their presents wrapped beautifully by volunteers; they can also purchase candy and other items directly from the Center. All proceeds go directly back into the Maclean Animal Adoption Center.

Volunteers are still needed! For more information and to sign up, visit here.