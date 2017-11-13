Senior Standout: Valier Vandenbos Twins

The Valier Panthers football team was once again Northern C 6-Man conference champions this season. Head coach Eric Watson says their success had a lot to do with the team's camaraderie. And no set of teammates are closer than twins Tanner and Trever VandenBos.

"It's kind of cool having two brothers line up in the backfield. It's something we've always dreamed about," said Trever VandenBos.

Before Trever could line up at fullback and block for Tanner and running back, the two had to work hard to get playing time. The brothers say they pushed each other to accomplish that.

"If one of us went to the weight room the other would go," Trever said.

"If I see my brother doing well that just makes me want to go out and prove myself," Tanner added.

The two also work together on the field. Tanner says he and Trever both have the unique ability of diagnosing the defense and knowing what their twin and coaches want them to do on any given play.

"I know where he's at on the field and which way he's going or which block he's going to pick," said Tanner.

"They're competitors," said Panthers head coach Eric Watson. "They know what I'm thinking. They know what Coach T is thinking and it's been a blessing."

But the twins don't see eye to eye on everything.

"I ended up beating Tanner in a couple footraces. He's shaking his head but we go back and forth about speed a bit," Trever said.

Speed isn't the only thing they hold against each other.

"I'm older by 2 minutes and that one never gets old," Trever said.

"He likes to push me around a lot but that makes me want to work that much harder to get where I need to be," added Tanner.

When the dust settles the VandenBos twins know at the end of the day they'll always be there for each other.

"Not many people can say they play with their best friend or wrestle with their best friend and I got him right beside me," Tanner said.

Trever added "it's something we're definitely blessed with and I wouldn't have it any other way."