Results from mule deer care positive for chronic wasting disease

Update: According to a press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks, a second test on a tissue sample from a buck harvested in hunting district 510, south of Billings, has come back positive for chronic wasting disease.

A sample from another buck harvested on November 5th about three miles south of Belfry, also in hunting district 510, is currently undergoing testing. The results are expected next week.

