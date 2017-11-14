Accused bear hug killer in court day 3

A woman is accused of stealing approximately $4,000 by faking returns at Sears Home Store. On November 15th, Great Falls Police Officers were dispatched to Sears Home Store for an embezzlement complaint. When police arrived, they contacted a Sears employee who reported a number of fraudulent returns to the store. According to charging documents, Sears loss prevention had discovered seven items had been returned to the store that had never been sold at any Sears Store with t...
One man is facing charges after allegedly attempting to headbutt officers while being put under arrest.
Yesterday, November 14th, at approximately 2:15 am, officers responded to a 911 hangup in Fort Shaw.
A possible chimney stove fire has sent one person to the hospital for smoke inhalation. The incident happened just after 2:00pm Wednesday afternoon at 111 Central Avenue. Great Falls Fire Rescue responded. The road was temporarily closed as first responders handled the incident. Great Falls Police tell KFBB the scene is now clear. We will update you if any more information becomes available.
AMHERST, S.D. (AP) - TransCanada Corp. says its Keystone pipeline has leaked an estimated 210,000 gallons of oil in South Dakota.
Montana Fish Wildlife & Parks says a second mule deer buck from hunting district 510 was found to be suspect for chronic wasting disease.
Special Olympics Montana is teaming up with Voya for a social media campaign to raise money for Special Olympics athletes.
RED BLUFF, Calif. (AP) - At least 10 children and adults have been hospitalized after a series of shootings in rural Northern California that left five dead, including the gunman.
RED BLUFF, Calif. (AP) - Authorities say three people have been killed in shootings at multiple locations in rural Northern California, and the shooter has been killed by law enforcement. Students also were shot and wounded at an elementary school.
