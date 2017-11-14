Roy Scott accused bear hug killer found guilty - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Roy Scott, accused bear hug killer, found guilty

By Rachel Crowspreadingwings, Reporter
UPDATE: Monday in Cascade County Court the jury found Roy Edward Scott guilty of negligent homicide in the death of his wife Stephanie Wells.

Scott was lead out of the court in handcuffs. According to a Cascade Court Clerk, the prosecution was able to show the injuries Wells sustained to her neck is what killed her, not an alleged bear hug. Wells died from compression on one side of her neck. 
Her head had been held in such a way that one of her arteries had been crushed down.  Sentencing in the case will take place January 19th at 8 am in the Cascade County Courthouse. Scott faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of $50,000.

UPDATE:

Wednesday marks day three of the Roy Scott deliberate homicide trial.

In Cascade County Court, the jury heard testimony from five witnesses. According to prosecutors, two were officers, one was a nurse, and two were forensic Toxicologists from the Montana State Crime Lab. 

Both Toxicologists explained to the jury how the chain of evidence works so there is no way tampering with blood or urine samples is possible.

Cascade County Attorney Josh Racki said establishing this chain is extremely important to any case, but specifically for this one.  
It allows the jury to understand the evidence presented has not been handled incorrectly and there's no chance of it being tampered with. 

Opening arguments in Roy Scott's deliberate homicide trial started Tuesday morning at the Cascade County Courthouse. Scott has been accused of squeezing his wife, Stephanie Wells, so hard that she stopped breathing and died.

According to Cascade County Attorney Josh Racki,  eight days have been set aside for this trial and one of the reasons for this trial is the amount of witnesses that need to be heard in this case.
Tuesday the Forensic Pathologist Doctor Nikki  Mourtzinos took the stand to discuss the injuries found on the victim.

In her statement to the jury, Dr. Mourtzinos gave an account of the autopsy performed and what lead her to the conclusion, that Wells' death was not an accident.  She said when law enforcement suspects foul play specific procedures are put in to place to preserve all evidence.

"In this case, we took the handbags. We also took the fingernails of both hands. We swabbed the hands. When Miss Wells came to us she also had personal property on her person," said Mourtzinos.

She said while examining Well's eyes she found bruising indicating wells was hit in the face. Mourtzinos inspected her body further and said the damage to her eye socket, her eye, and the tissue all led to the deliberate homicide charge.

When the prosecution asked how many times Wells had been hit, Mourtzinos said she wasn't able to tell by the damage.

