Beef 'O' Brady's sponsors official Brawl of the Wild Alumni Party

It’s the Brawl of the Wild, and alumni throughout Great Falls are gearing up for the big day with the only official alumni event in the Electric City!

This year’s official MSU/UM Alumni Association event is taking place at Beef ‘O’ Brady’s in Great Falls, as the Montana State Bobcats take on the University of Montana’s Griz for the “Brawl of the Wild” game on Saturday, Nov. 18th.

The watch party will begin at 11:00am. The afternoon will feature giveaways, prizes, and of course, great food and beverages from Beef ‘O’ Brady’s. The game begins at noon.

Organizers Casey Whyte and Char Ross say while the party is fun, the day is about more than just a good time. Money raised throughout the day will go towards scholarship programs at the University of Montana and Montana State University, to help students reach their eventual goal of becoming an alum.

For more information about the event, search “Beef ‘O’ Brady’s” on Facebook.

For more information regarding the alumni associations and their mission, call the following:

MSU Alumni Assoc information, contact Allison Hupp at 406) 994-4944

UM Alumni assoc information, contact Jodi Moreau at 406) 243-6124