Mattress Firm Student-Athlete of the Week: Capital's Brian Buschini

Points scored in the kicking game at Capital High School this football season raised money to fight childhood cancer.

Bruins junior Brian Buschini is a 5'9, 155-pound dual-threat as kicker and punter.

"Just do your job and it all works out in the long run," said Brian Buschini.

His performance on-the-field could also help save a child's life elsewhere. Brian launched the "Capital Kicks Cancer" campaign this season to raise money for childhood cancer research.



"Well, anytime you can do something for children struggling it's a good thing for the community and especially doing something that I like, such as kicking, I felt like it's a win-win and so I just went through with it," said Brian Buschini.



His inspiration came from the organization called "Kick-It" which is a national, volunteer-driven effort that has raised more than $5 million toward finding a cure.

Bruins head coach Kyle Mihelish says he and his staff love to see their players give back any way they can.

"That's a lot of what the community doesn't see. They see Friday night and they see box scores. I think it's great that kids like Brian can spearhead something like that," said Coach Mihelish.

Brian says his main focus is putting the ball through the uprights once he steps on the field.

"It's a lot of pressure by you just have to, like, fight through it and just make the kicks really," said Brian.

Off the field, he says it's easy to join the fight against cancer. It's the leading cause of childhood death by disease according to the "Kick-It" website.

"You go online and you go to kick-it.org and you search up Capital and then the first one there should be Capital Kicks Cancer. Click on that and you can pledge money per point or you can donate directly to the cause," said Brian.



Buschini is confident that the Helena community will help him reach his fund-raising goal of $2,500.