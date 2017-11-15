School transportation funds could be hurt but budget cuts

Senate Bill two calls for a $1.7 million block grant to be cut from the states budget per fiscal year.

Elise Arntzen the State Superintendent said this means that if school districts around the state either run out of reserve funds or don't have any it could fall upon taxpayers to make sure students can get to school.

"I'm against transferring state responsibility to local taxpayers and I'm very frustrated that is the act of the legislature," said Arntzen.

But she added that is not really going to solve the problem

"Once you start taking money from other funds or another piggy bank you don't have the ability to keep going back and taking money from that," said Arntzen.

In the Electric City, Great Falls Public School Superintendent Tammy Lacey said transporting students to and from school is both a state and federal mandated service. And while the district does have some funds in reserves she hopes they do not have to use them .

We are very hesitant to utilize any of our reserves in addition to what we already are to make up for the cuts we have already so we are looking at services and try to find efficienies as we move forward to be able to absorb those cuts.

She added GFPS has already been hit hard from the reductions made earlier this year to the school district budget which resulted in over 20 positions being cut.

Lacey said wants to wait until the dust settles before moving forward with any type of plan. With all of that being said she understands why the cuts have to be made. But in the capital it is a hurry up and wait situation.