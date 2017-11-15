Veterans supporting veterans with $6,000

The spirit of giving is already in the air, and today one company here in Great Falls steps forward to support our local veterans. But what makes this great, is that other veterans who are giving back.

The folks at one local auto dealership presented the Vets-4-Vets organization with $6,000 Wednesday. The dealership also employs numerous veterans who were on hand for the presentation.

Brian Belderrain, who is the General Manager, said they are happy to give back because these brave men and women have given so much to our country. He said the money will go to the Grace Home and local Vets-4-Vets stand down. Another portion will be sent to veterans in Minnesota.