CMR's Willie Pyette Resigns

C.M. Russell head soccer coach Willie Pyette has stepped down as the leader of the Lady Rustlers girls soccer team. Coach Pyette has been involved with the Rustlers girls soccer program for ten years, which he served seven years as an assistant coach and the last three as a head coach. Willie was apart of the Rustlers first Class AA girls soccer state title in 2014. Pyette told SWX over the phone on Wednesday that he stepped down as his company is expanding. In addition, Willie and his wife Melissa donated $105,000 to get soccer lines added to the new turf field at Memorial Stadium in Great Falls. Willie says he's always been grateful for the opportunity to be involved with CMR Soccer.

See official press release from Great Falls Public Schools below:

Great Falls Public Schools

Dept. of Health, Physical Education, and Athletics

(406) 268-6082 Fax: (406) 268-6095

For Immediate Release:

Great Falls Public Schools announces that Willie Pyette has resigned as Girls Soccer Coach at CMR High School.

If interested in this position please contact the Athletic Office at 268-6082 or fill out an application on the district website before December 15, 2017.

http://www.applitrack.com/greatfalls/onlineapp/