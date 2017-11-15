Helena Bighorns Banding Together For NA3HL Playoff Push

The Helena Bighorns are right in the thick of the North American 3 Hockey League Frontier Division race this season.

Former Bighorns player and assistant coach Bob Richards is in his second year as head coach in the capital city. He says the 2017 team is converting chances to score and playing solid defensively. Coach also says the Helena herd just needs to come together and win more close games to make another playoff run.

“This year, I think we’ve just got a good group of kids. We don’t have any superstars on the team, not to take away from the talented guys on our team, but we have a lot of guys who are willing to put the team first, who are willing to work really hard. We do have skill but I think so far this year the mentality’s been everybody’s chipping in,” said Bighorns head coach Bob Richards.

“I mean, the reason most of us are out here is to play this game for the Bighorns and every year you want it to be the best year you’ve ever had. So, day-in, day-out, off-ice training, gym time, on-ice, you really just want to bring you’re A-game all the time,” said Bighorns forward Gavin Cline.