GFPD receiving narcan from Benefis Health System Foundation

With the passing of house bill 333, all first responders can now carry and administer narcan, the drug which can save people during an opioid overdose. GFPD will now be getting their narcan from Benefis Health System Foundation.

We talked with both the people from Benefis and GFPD about how important this is and they say fighting for this bill from the beginning to seeing it pass on the house floor is very exciting, especially since Great Falls Emergency Services has administered narcan 41 times already this year.

Within the next couple of weeks, GFPD will get about 25 packages of narcan to be put in all vehicles on patrol. The narcan is donated by the Benefis Health System Foundation and a small group of doctors.

The state won't have to fund the narcan for some time, meaning the tax payers won’t pay for this for quite some time. Benefis representatives say its the public that are making the difference here.

“It's not the people of Benefis who throw money into a pot, or Benefis itself. It's the generous donations of the community to the foundation to make this type of thing possible,” says Nikki Phillips.

This is a big help to the police department because each dose can cost upwards of 140 dollars. However, with Benefis Health System Foundation helping to supply the life saving drug, the costs will go down, and the foundation will be able to supply more to the police department.

If you'd like to donate to the foundation to help supply great falls police department with narcan, here is the link. http://www.benefisfoundation.org