Update: Incident on US 89 cleared

Update: This incident has been cleared and traffic should be moving normally.

According to the Montana Department of Transportation, there is a semi broken down on US 89 near mile marker 2 past Armington Junction. Drivers should expect reduced speeds, single lane traffic, and delays. MDT is on the scene and the driver has assistance on the way.

