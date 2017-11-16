Twins charged in allegedly poaching 8 bull elk

Twin brothers James Page, and William Page, 32, have been charged with 16 crimes and 8 felonies of poaching bull elk over years on 3 Bar Ranch by the Snowy Mountains near Lewistown.

7 of the 8 bull elk are considered trophy animals by Montana Fish Wildlife and Park officials.

“The Pages are accused of serious crimes that should concern all sportsmen and sportswomen in Montana,” said FWP Warden Shawn Briggs.

James Page is charged with multiple counts of felony unlawful possession of game animals, two counts of felony tampering with evidence, one misdemeanor of hunting without a license, and 2 counts of failure to obtain landowner permission for hunting.

William Page is charged with one count of felony unlawful possession of a game animal, one count of misdemeanor unlawful possession of a game animal, and three counts of misdemeanor purchase of resident hunting license by a non-resident.

If convicted, both face thousands of dollars in fines and will be banned for life from hunting and fishing in Montana.