Woman accused of stealing $4,000 by faking returns to store

A woman is accused of stealing approximately $4,000 by faking returns at Sears Home Store.

On November 15th, Great Falls Police Officers were dispatched to Sears Home Store for an embezzlement complaint. When police arrived, they contacted a Sears employee who reported a number of fraudulent returns to the store. According to charging documents, Sears loss prevention had discovered seven items had been returned to the store that had never been sold at any Sears Store with the names listed on the return slip. The returns totaled $3,782.69.

The police report states when an employee does a return at the store, they are supposed to use an employee identification number that is assigned to them and six of the seven returns were done using Michelle Amato's employee identification number.

Court documents say during those six returns, Amato was the only employee working at the store at that time. Amato was reportedly terminated from Sears before the seventh return was done because of a failed background check.

In the police report, officers say Amato admitted she did the first six returns, all of which were not real returns. The first five times, Amato says she entered a fake return into the system to keep the till from looking short while she took money out and kept it for herself. She reportedly said the sixth time she returned a fridge which was never purchased at any Sears store, and she had the money refunded to her credit card.

According to charging documents, the seventh return was made while another employee was working at the store. This employee reportedly told officers Amato came in to talk to her but was in the back office when Amato entered, which would have given Amato access to the till. The charging documents say Amato confessed to using the other employee's identification number to put a refund on her credit card for the seventh fraudulent return.

She has prior convictions for Felony Criminal Distribution of Dangerous Drugs, Felony Theft, Felony Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Misdemeanor Theft of Labor or Services, and Misdemeanor Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs.

Amato is charged with one count of Theft (Embezzlement Common Scheme) and the State has requested her bond be set in the amount of $10,000.