Operation Christmas Child underway in Central Montana - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Help give back to those children in need this holiday season, through "Operation Christmas Child." 

Collection week is November 13th-20th... during that time, pick up a designated box from Hobby Lobby and fill it with much-needed items for a child in one of three different age brackets, including ages 2-4 years, 5-9 years, and 10-14 years. 

Organizer Debbie Wiggers says while donations are encouraged for all groups, girls between the ages of 10-14 years old are the most in need. She herself donates things like hair brushes, hair products, soap, gloves, hats, and anything else that can fit into the box. 

To participate, pick up the box at Hobby Lobby, fill with items, and drop it off as the designated drop-off location, Harvest Springs Community Church in Great Falls, located at 1001 36th Ave. NE.

For more information or to track your donated box, go to Operation Christmas Child's website

