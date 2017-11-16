Operation Christmas Child underway in Central Montana

Community spotlight is a live feature during our 5 p.m. Newscast that highlights events and activities open to the general public in central Montana. The segment is filmed Monday-Friday and is a 1-hour commitment, for a live interview in the KFBB studios.
Thank your for submitting your event or organization for a Community Spotlight segment on KFBB. If you are chosen Katie will contact you.
A woman is accused of stealing approximately $4,000 by faking returns at Sears Home Store. On November 15th, Great Falls Police Officers were dispatched to Sears Home Store for an embezzlement complaint. When police arrived, they contacted a Sears employee who reported a number of fraudulent returns to the store. According to charging documents, Sears loss prevention had discovered seven items had been returned to the store that had never been sold at any Sears Store with t...
A woman is accused of stealing approximately $4,000 by faking returns at Sears Home Store. On November 15th, Great Falls Police Officers were dispatched to Sears Home Store for an embezzlement complaint. When police arrived, they contacted a Sears employee who reported a number of fraudulent returns to the store. According to charging documents, Sears loss prevention had discovered seven items had been returned to the store that had never been sold at any Sears Store with t...
One man is facing charges after allegedly attempting to headbutt officers while being put under arrest.
One man is facing charges after allegedly attempting to headbutt officers while being put under arrest.
A victim reportedly told GFPD officers she was assaulted when she refused to get James Leroy Raulston something that could "get him high."
A victim reportedly told GFPD officers she was assaulted when she refused to get James Leroy Raulston something that could "get him high."
One man accused of strangling a woman made his initial court appearance today in Great Falls.
One man accused of strangling a woman made his initial court appearance today in Great Falls.
Twin brothers James Page, and William Page, 32, have been charged with 16 crimes and 8 felonies of poaching bull elk over years on 3 Bar Ranch by the Snowy Mountains near Lewistown.
Twin brothers James Page, and William Page, 32, have been charged with 16 crimes and 8 felonies of poaching bull elk over years on 3 Bar Ranch by the Snowy Mountains near Lewistown.
Montana Fish Wildlife & Parks says a second mule deer buck from hunting district 510 was found to be suspect for chronic wasting disease.
Montana Fish Wildlife & Parks says a second mule deer buck from hunting district 510 was found to be suspect for chronic wasting disease.
Special Olympics Montana is teaming up with Voya for a social media campaign to raise money for Special Olympics athletes.
Special Olympics Montana is teaming up with Voya for a social media campaign to raise money for Special Olympics athletes.
RED BLUFF, Calif. (AP) - At least 10 children and adults have been hospitalized after a series of shootings in rural Northern California that left five dead, including the gunman.
RED BLUFF, Calif. (AP) - At least 10 children and adults have been hospitalized after a series of shootings in rural Northern California that left five dead, including the gunman.
RED BLUFF, Calif. (AP) - Authorities say three people have been killed in shootings at multiple locations in rural Northern California, and the shooter has been killed by law enforcement. Students also were shot and wounded at an elementary school.
RED BLUFF, Calif. (AP) - Authorities say three people have been killed in shootings at multiple locations in rural Northern California, and the shooter has been killed by law enforcement. Students also were shot and wounded at an elementary school.