Man accused of assaulting victim for refusing to buy something to "get him high"

A victim reportedly told GFPD officers she was assaulted when she refused to get James Leroy Raulston something that could "get him high."

At approximately 8 am on November 15th, GFPD went to a residence for a report of a disturbance. Dispatch reportedly advised officers the victim was assaulted while on the phone with them and dispatch heard yelling and screaming. Charging documents say a second caller reported she saw Raulston hit the victim.

When officers arrived, they made contact with Raulston who reported having an argument with the victim. The police report says Raulston informed officers he had slapped the victim, adding it was in self-defense.

Charging documents state the victim reported that Raulston was upset with her that morning because he wanted her to buy him something that could "get him high" and she refused. She then says Raulston got upset and pushed her across the floor. The victim says this is when she began calling 911 and when Raulston saw her doing this, he smacked her in the face. A witness to the alleged assault confirmed Raulston got upset when the victim wouldn't buy him something to get high. The witness says they observed the victim being pushed across the floor and slapped.

Raulston has three prior convictions for partner family member assault and is a registered violent offender who is marked as "non-compliant/address verification overdue" in the Sexual Violent Offender Registration database. His long list of prior convictions including approximately 26 misdemeanors and 5 felonies.

He is being charged with one count of Partner or Family Member Assault and the State has requested his bond be set in the amount of $20,000.