Big winners return home

Five years ago, Malmstrom Air Force Base was over-run with a scandal involving missile launch officers cheating on tests. The nine people involved and the commander at the time were fired by the Air Force.

Thursday Malmstrom Air Force Base is back at the top of their game and making waves in the military world by winning the Global Strike ChAllenge.

the challenge is huge for the base.because it celebrates the best of the best in weapons systems and technical expertise.

"Colonel allen probably said it best 364 days a year this is a team sport. We require the sister wings to all come together provide this back back drop of deterrents to our country but for one day just that one day its us against them and we got the chance to showcase once again that no body does it better than wing on," said Col. Miller.

This a competition between bases around the world with about 450 airmen competing. Participants require innovative thinking and team work.

It is the fourth back to back win of the Blanchard trophy and the 12th win total for Malmstrom. That means they have the most wins out of all the Air Force Bases.

"Its a healthy rivalry so this is an opportunity for use to measure ourselves against our peers as well as expand our knowledge the folks that competed its not the day to day tasks that we do they are showing that they are absolute experts in in the different mission areas so this is a chance for them to actually prove how much of an expert they are," said Col. Feugate Opperman.

The GSC incorporates three major events into one big competition.

"The crew that makes the least number of mistakes is the crew that wins," said Col. Feugate Opperman.

The competition has roots dating back to the 1940's.

Winning this competition, And recently having one of their own win the outstanding airmen of the year award in the last few weeks proves just how much work the folks out at Malmstrom have done to get themselves back on track.

"The expectation is we take home the Blanchard trophy every year so its not a new expectation for us just validation that we know what we're doing here each and every day," said Maj. Ortiz.