Returning from a trip of a lifetime

28 Montana Air National Guardsmen are home Thursday after spending about a week in Brazil on a deployment.

While the time away from Great Falls was short. Their trip marked a historic moment in US history.

This is the first time Brazil and the US have worked together on a military exercise since World War 2.

The crews flew numerous missions transporting both personnel and equipment back and forth from two major cities in Brazil.



Leaders of the project said it was a privilege for them to work with their Brazilian counterparts.

"The Brazilian Air Force is a very professional entity they are very professional aviators and officers and enlisted so to go there and learn how other forces especially the air force works was good,"said Maj. Pena.



Lieutenant Colonel Trace Thomas said the military service from 38 countries were expected to observe, but the group from MANG was the only non- Brazilian crew to actually *participate in the exercise.