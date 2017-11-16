Capitol Christmas tree makes stop in Great Falls

The capitol tree has arrived here in Great Falls Montana, and as you can see lots of people are here to take in the sights before it continues on the rest of its journey.

Before this cross country trip started the tree had to be chosen and cut down. On November 8th. The 79 foot tall Engelmann spruce was cut down and loaded onto the truck for its long trip.

It has visited 9 cities in Montana already, and the idea for visits is to get the community involved.

“Bring the awareness and use of public lands and literally choosing the outdoors by partnering with the forest service, so as we take the tree across the country we are able to talk about being outdoors, we are able to talk about the public lands and bring it through the spirit of the Christmas tree,” says Maureen McElory

The public agrees stops like these help to educate the public about the use of public land and help bring people together.

“To see so many people from Great Falls coming out here it really kind of brings people up into the Christmas spirit a little,” says Drew Miller

The driver of the truck says this is a once in a lifetime experience with how important it is to deliver the tree.

“It's monumental especially with this trailer,” says Larry Spiekermeier

After visiting here in Great Falls, the tree will go onto Fort Belknap, Glasgow and then onto Glendive Montana before it goes into North Dakota and continues on the rest of its journey to the capitol.