Police report: Man tells victim "I'll strangle you right in front of them"

A man who is accused of strangling a woman made his initial court appearance today in Great Falls.

Yesterday, November 16th, Great Falls Police Officers were sent to a residence for a report of a disturbance where the complainant reported hearing a woman crying and loud banging noises coming from another apartment.

When officers arrived, they found a woman hiding in a closet near the front door of the residence. According to the police report, she initially denied being in a physical altercation, but then became emotional and began to cry, stating Justin Mayes had strangled her. The report also says while two officers were with the victim and Mayes in the hallway, Mayes told the victim, "I'll strangle you right in front of them," referring to the officers.

The victim reportedly told officers Mayes had strangled her to the point of losing consciousness. Officers observed red marks on the woman's neck consistent with her account of the events. She was then transported to an emergency room.

According to charging documents, one witness says they saw Mayes restrain the victim and then "took her to ground." The witness denied seeing Mayes strangle the woman.

The police report states Mayes admitted to being in an altercation with the woman and that he "restrained" her by grabbing her neck in a choking motion with his right hand.

Mayes has a prior conviction for Partner or Family Member Assault and is now facing one charge of Strangulation of a Partner or Family Member. The State has requested his bond be set in the amount of $100,000.