Police report: Man tells victim "I'll strangle you right in fron - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Police report: Man tells victim "I'll strangle you right in front of them"

Posted: Updated:
GREAT FALLS -

A man who is accused of strangling a woman made his initial court appearance today in Great Falls.

Yesterday, November 16th, Great Falls Police Officers were sent to a residence for a report of a disturbance where the complainant reported hearing a woman crying and loud banging noises coming from another apartment.

When officers arrived, they found a woman hiding in a closet near the front door of the residence. According to the police report, she initially denied being in a physical altercation, but then became emotional and began to cry, stating  Justin Mayes had strangled her. The report also says while two officers were with the victim and Mayes in the hallway, Mayes told the victim, "I'll strangle you right in front of them," referring to the officers.

The victim reportedly told officers Mayes had strangled her to the point of losing consciousness. Officers observed red marks on the woman's neck consistent with her account of the events. She was then transported to an emergency room.

According to charging documents, one witness says they saw Mayes restrain the victim and then "took her to ground." The witness denied seeing Mayes strangle the woman.

The police report states Mayes admitted to being in an altercation with the woman and that he "restrained" her by grabbing her neck in a choking motion with his right hand.

Mayes has a prior conviction for Partner or Family Member Assault and is now facing one charge of Strangulation of a Partner or Family Member. The State has requested his bond be set in the amount of $100,000.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • UPDATE: Two hunters found in "good health and happy"

    UPDATE: Two hunters found in "good health and happy"

    Saturday, November 18 2017 12:21 AM EST2017-11-18 05:21:19 GMT

    According to the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Facebook page, at least one hunter has gone missing in the Lincoln area.  The Sheriff's Office is working with the Lincoln Volunteer Fire Department and Search and Rescue Crews to help locate the hunter.  We will keep you updated as more information becomes available. 

    According to the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Facebook page, at least one hunter has gone missing in the Lincoln area.  The Sheriff's Office is working with the Lincoln Volunteer Fire Department and Search and Rescue Crews to help locate the hunter.  We will keep you updated as more information becomes available. 

  • Police report: Man tells victim "I'll strangle you right in front of them"

    Police report: Man tells victim "I'll strangle you right in front of them"

    Friday, November 17 2017 3:01 PM EST2017-11-17 20:01:02 GMT

    One man accused of strangling a woman made his initial court appearance today in Great Falls. 

    One man accused of strangling a woman made his initial court appearance today in Great Falls. 

  • Woman accused of stealing $4,000 by faking returns to store

    Woman accused of stealing $4,000 by faking returns to store

    Thursday, November 16 2017 8:14 PM EST2017-11-17 01:14:26 GMT

    A woman is accused of stealing approximately $4,000 by faking returns at Sears Home Store. On November 15th, Great Falls Police Officers were dispatched to Sears Home Store for an embezzlement complaint. When police arrived, they contacted a Sears employee who reported a number of fraudulent returns to the store. According to charging documents, Sears loss prevention had discovered seven items had been returned to the store that had never been sold at any Sears Store with t...

    A woman is accused of stealing approximately $4,000 by faking returns at Sears Home Store. On November 15th, Great Falls Police Officers were dispatched to Sears Home Store for an embezzlement complaint. When police arrived, they contacted a Sears employee who reported a number of fraudulent returns to the store. According to charging documents, Sears loss prevention had discovered seven items had been returned to the store that had never been sold at any Sears Store with t...

  • Montana congressman misled investigators in assault case

    Montana congressman misled investigators in assault case

    Friday, November 17 2017 8:01 PM EST2017-11-18 01:01:48 GMT

    BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Law enforcement officials in Montana have released a trove of materials from their investigation into a Republican House candidate who assaulted a reporter on the eve of his election to the U.S. House.   

    BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Law enforcement officials in Montana have released a trove of materials from their investigation into a Republican House candidate who assaulted a reporter on the eve of his election to the U.S. House.   

  • Returning from a trip of a lifetime

    Returning from a trip of a lifetime

    Thursday, November 16 2017 10:07 PM EST2017-11-17 03:07:06 GMT

    28 Montana Air National Guardsmen are home Thursday after spending about a week in Brazil on a deployment. While the time away from Great Falls was short. Their trip marked a historic moment in US history. 

    28 Montana Air National Guardsmen are home Thursday after spending about a week in Brazil on a deployment. While the time away from Great Falls was short. Their trip marked a historic moment in US history. 

Powered by Frankly
Copyright - All content © 2001 - 2017. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.