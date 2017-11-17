Montana Guardian Fund helps families of the fallen - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Montana Guardian Fund helps families of the fallen

Posted: Updated:

Every day, Peace Officers put their lives on the line to protect the people of Montana. And now, residents are given the opportunity to give back to the families of those Peace Officers who have lost everything through this sacrifice.

The Montana Guardian Fund is a non-profit foundation dedicated to providing financial assistance to families of Montana Peace Officers who lost their lives in the line of duty or are victims of a serious, traumatic and disabling injury and cannot return to work.

97 cents of every dollar donated to the MGF goes directly to the families of the fallen or injured… the final goal is for the Foundation to grow large enough so they can provide assistance to families of all first responders, not just Peace Officers.

The Foundation’s goal strikes a chord with Montanans this year, after the May shooting of Broadwater County Deputy Mason Moore during a routine traffic stop. Moore leaves behind a wife and three children, and that’s where the Montana Guardian Fund steps in.

For more information, or to donate, head to montanaguardianfund.org, or mail a check to P.O. Box 1182, Miles City, MT, 59301. Please make checks out to the Montana Guardian Fund.

  • Community Spotlight

    Community spotlight is a live feature during our 5 p.m. Newscast that highlights events and activities open to the general public in central Montana. The segment is filmed Monday-Friday and is a 1-hour commitment, for a live interview in the KFBB studios. 

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thank your for submitting your event or organization for a Community Spotlight segment on KFBB. If you are chosen Katie will contact you.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • UPDATE: Two hunters found in "good health and happy"

    UPDATE: Two hunters found in "good health and happy"

    Saturday, November 18 2017 12:21 AM EST2017-11-18 05:21:19 GMT

    According to the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Facebook page, at least one hunter has gone missing in the Lincoln area.  The Sheriff's Office is working with the Lincoln Volunteer Fire Department and Search and Rescue Crews to help locate the hunter.  We will keep you updated as more information becomes available. 

    According to the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Facebook page, at least one hunter has gone missing in the Lincoln area.  The Sheriff's Office is working with the Lincoln Volunteer Fire Department and Search and Rescue Crews to help locate the hunter.  We will keep you updated as more information becomes available. 

  • Police report: Man tells victim "I'll strangle you right in front of them"

    Police report: Man tells victim "I'll strangle you right in front of them"

    Friday, November 17 2017 3:01 PM EST2017-11-17 20:01:02 GMT

    One man accused of strangling a woman made his initial court appearance today in Great Falls. 

    One man accused of strangling a woman made his initial court appearance today in Great Falls. 

  • Woman accused of stealing $4,000 by faking returns to store

    Woman accused of stealing $4,000 by faking returns to store

    Thursday, November 16 2017 8:14 PM EST2017-11-17 01:14:26 GMT

    A woman is accused of stealing approximately $4,000 by faking returns at Sears Home Store. On November 15th, Great Falls Police Officers were dispatched to Sears Home Store for an embezzlement complaint. When police arrived, they contacted a Sears employee who reported a number of fraudulent returns to the store. According to charging documents, Sears loss prevention had discovered seven items had been returned to the store that had never been sold at any Sears Store with t...

    A woman is accused of stealing approximately $4,000 by faking returns at Sears Home Store. On November 15th, Great Falls Police Officers were dispatched to Sears Home Store for an embezzlement complaint. When police arrived, they contacted a Sears employee who reported a number of fraudulent returns to the store. According to charging documents, Sears loss prevention had discovered seven items had been returned to the store that had never been sold at any Sears Store with t...

  • Montana congressman misled investigators in assault case

    Montana congressman misled investigators in assault case

    Friday, November 17 2017 8:01 PM EST2017-11-18 01:01:48 GMT

    BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Law enforcement officials in Montana have released a trove of materials from their investigation into a Republican House candidate who assaulted a reporter on the eve of his election to the U.S. House.   

    BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Law enforcement officials in Montana have released a trove of materials from their investigation into a Republican House candidate who assaulted a reporter on the eve of his election to the U.S. House.   

  • Returning from a trip of a lifetime

    Returning from a trip of a lifetime

    Thursday, November 16 2017 10:07 PM EST2017-11-17 03:07:06 GMT

    28 Montana Air National Guardsmen are home Thursday after spending about a week in Brazil on a deployment. While the time away from Great Falls was short. Their trip marked a historic moment in US history. 

    28 Montana Air National Guardsmen are home Thursday after spending about a week in Brazil on a deployment. While the time away from Great Falls was short. Their trip marked a historic moment in US history. 

Powered by Frankly
Copyright - All content © 2001 - 2017. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.