Montana Guardian Fund helps families of the fallen

Every day, Peace Officers put their lives on the line to protect the people of Montana. And now, residents are given the opportunity to give back to the families of those Peace Officers who have lost everything through this sacrifice.

The Montana Guardian Fund is a non-profit foundation dedicated to providing financial assistance to families of Montana Peace Officers who lost their lives in the line of duty or are victims of a serious, traumatic and disabling injury and cannot return to work.

97 cents of every dollar donated to the MGF goes directly to the families of the fallen or injured… the final goal is for the Foundation to grow large enough so they can provide assistance to families of all first responders, not just Peace Officers.

The Foundation’s goal strikes a chord with Montanans this year, after the May shooting of Broadwater County Deputy Mason Moore during a routine traffic stop. Moore leaves behind a wife and three children, and that’s where the Montana Guardian Fund steps in.

For more information, or to donate, head to montanaguardianfund.org, or mail a check to P.O. Box 1182, Miles City, MT, 59301. Please make checks out to the Montana Guardian Fund.