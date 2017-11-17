Walk for Ashley

In Browning, community members and the family of a missing Blackfeet woman will take their search door to door in hopes of finding Ashley Loring HeavyRunner.

"Our children are not for sale" and "Our community will no longer live in fear" is part of this community's mantra as they continue to look for Ashley.

Put on by the students at Blackfeet Community College, the walk calls for mothers and daughters to join together Saturday morning and go door to door looking for clues in Ashley's whereabouts.



"If we all walk together it will show that we are tired and we are ready for her to come home, we want her to come home. Right when we thought there was going to be no more help, its just like everyone started to help again," said Kimberly Loring Ashley's sister.



Kimberly hopes people will be more willing to talk to her... Face to face.

The walk will begin at 9 at the Cattle Baron Restaurant parking lot in Babb, and continues towards Saint Mary's until 11 am as they continue to search for Ashley Loring HeavyRunner.