Walk for Ashley - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Walk for Ashley

Posted: Updated:
By Rachel Crowspreadingwings, Reporter
Connect

In Browning, community members and the family of a missing Blackfeet  woman will take their search door to door in hopes of finding  Ashley Loring HeavyRunner. 

"Our children are not for sale"  and "Our community will no longer live in fear" is part of this community's mantra as they continue to look for Ashley.

Put on by the students at Blackfeet Community College, the walk calls for mothers and daughters to join together Saturday morning and go door to door looking for clues in Ashley's whereabouts.

"If we all walk together it will show that we are tired and we are ready for her to come home, we want her to come home. Right when we thought there was going to be no more help, its just like everyone started to help again," said Kimberly Loring Ashley's sister.  


Kimberly hopes people will be more willing to talk to her... Face to face.
The walk will begin at 9 at the Cattle Baron Restaurant parking lot in Babb, and continues towards Saint Mary's until 11 am as they continue to search for Ashley Loring HeavyRunner.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • UPDATE: Two hunters found in "good health and happy"

    UPDATE: Two hunters found in "good health and happy"

    Saturday, November 18 2017 12:21 AM EST2017-11-18 05:21:19 GMT

    According to the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Facebook page, at least one hunter has gone missing in the Lincoln area.  The Sheriff's Office is working with the Lincoln Volunteer Fire Department and Search and Rescue Crews to help locate the hunter.  We will keep you updated as more information becomes available. 

    According to the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Facebook page, at least one hunter has gone missing in the Lincoln area.  The Sheriff's Office is working with the Lincoln Volunteer Fire Department and Search and Rescue Crews to help locate the hunter.  We will keep you updated as more information becomes available. 

  • Police report: Man tells victim "I'll strangle you right in front of them"

    Police report: Man tells victim "I'll strangle you right in front of them"

    Friday, November 17 2017 3:01 PM EST2017-11-17 20:01:02 GMT

    One man accused of strangling a woman made his initial court appearance today in Great Falls. 

    One man accused of strangling a woman made his initial court appearance today in Great Falls. 

  • Woman accused of stealing $4,000 by faking returns to store

    Woman accused of stealing $4,000 by faking returns to store

    Thursday, November 16 2017 8:14 PM EST2017-11-17 01:14:26 GMT

    A woman is accused of stealing approximately $4,000 by faking returns at Sears Home Store. On November 15th, Great Falls Police Officers were dispatched to Sears Home Store for an embezzlement complaint. When police arrived, they contacted a Sears employee who reported a number of fraudulent returns to the store. According to charging documents, Sears loss prevention had discovered seven items had been returned to the store that had never been sold at any Sears Store with t...

    A woman is accused of stealing approximately $4,000 by faking returns at Sears Home Store. On November 15th, Great Falls Police Officers were dispatched to Sears Home Store for an embezzlement complaint. When police arrived, they contacted a Sears employee who reported a number of fraudulent returns to the store. According to charging documents, Sears loss prevention had discovered seven items had been returned to the store that had never been sold at any Sears Store with t...

  • Montana congressman misled investigators in assault case

    Montana congressman misled investigators in assault case

    Friday, November 17 2017 8:01 PM EST2017-11-18 01:01:48 GMT

    BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Law enforcement officials in Montana have released a trove of materials from their investigation into a Republican House candidate who assaulted a reporter on the eve of his election to the U.S. House.   

    BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Law enforcement officials in Montana have released a trove of materials from their investigation into a Republican House candidate who assaulted a reporter on the eve of his election to the U.S. House.   

  • Returning from a trip of a lifetime

    Returning from a trip of a lifetime

    Thursday, November 16 2017 10:07 PM EST2017-11-17 03:07:06 GMT

    28 Montana Air National Guardsmen are home Thursday after spending about a week in Brazil on a deployment. While the time away from Great Falls was short. Their trip marked a historic moment in US history. 

    28 Montana Air National Guardsmen are home Thursday after spending about a week in Brazil on a deployment. While the time away from Great Falls was short. Their trip marked a historic moment in US history. 

Powered by Frankly
Copyright - All content © 2001 - 2017. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.