Do you have the skills to escape

If you're looking for something to do with your friends here in the Electric City, or maybe you have family rolling in for the holidays and need an activity, we may have the answer for you.

You only have 60 minutes to solve clues to unlock the door.

This escape room is a spy theme so basically you become the next 007. You only have a few tools on hand to help you through the mind bending puzzles and games.

The pressure is really on as soon as the count down beings. one tip is to make sure you know who is going to basically be the team captain going in to this challenge will really help.

More rooms are planned for the future and will all be part of a bigger story.

The experience is all about critical thinking. For more information click here.



