UPDATE: Two hunters found in "good health and happy"

UPDATE: Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton tells KFBB 26-year-old Jeff Larweck and his brother, 28-year-old James Larweck, have been found safe after being reported missing while hunting in the Lincoln area. One woman was also missing in the area, but made it back to the vehicle.

According to Dutton, a call came in just after 5:00 P.M. from James on a decommissioned cell phone that could call 911, but could not receive calls. Luckily, the two men were dressed for the weather and had stopped along a logging road to make a fire and wait for rescue crews. The two brothers initially began their journey at a trailhead north of Sucker Creek. They were located two miles from the trailhead off Sucker Creek Road.

Sheriff Dutton tells KFBB, "I am very pleased that they stopped walking when they realized they were lost.... thought about what to do, prepared for a stay by building a fire. And had a communications device that was able to make contact with 911."

Dutton says the brother are "in good health and happy" to have been found. Both men are from Missoula.

According to the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Facebook page, at least one hunter has gone missing in the Lincoln area.

The Sheriff's Office is working with the Lincoln Volunteer Fire Department and Search and Rescue Crews to help locate the hunter.

We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.