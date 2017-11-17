UPDATE: Two hunters found in "good health and happy"

According to the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Facebook page, at least one hunter has gone missing in the Lincoln area. The Sheriff's Office is working with the Lincoln Volunteer Fire Department and Search and Rescue Crews to help locate the hunter. We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.
One man accused of strangling a woman made his initial court appearance today in Great Falls.
A woman is accused of stealing approximately $4,000 by faking returns at Sears Home Store. On November 15th, Great Falls Police Officers were dispatched to Sears Home Store for an embezzlement complaint. When police arrived, they contacted a Sears employee who reported a number of fraudulent returns to the store. According to charging documents, Sears loss prevention had discovered seven items had been returned to the store that had never been sold at any Sears Store with t...
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Law enforcement officials in Montana have released a trove of materials from their investigation into a Republican House candidate who assaulted a reporter on the eve of his election to the U.S. House.
28 Montana Air National Guardsmen are home Thursday after spending about a week in Brazil on a deployment. While the time away from Great Falls was short. Their trip marked a historic moment in US history.
Montana Fish Wildlife & Parks says a second mule deer buck from hunting district 510 was found to be suspect for chronic wasting disease.
Special Olympics Montana is teaming up with Voya for a social media campaign to raise money for Special Olympics athletes.
RED BLUFF, Calif. (AP) - At least 10 children and adults have been hospitalized after a series of shootings in rural Northern California that left five dead, including the gunman.
RED BLUFF, Calif. (AP) - Authorities say three people have been killed in shootings at multiple locations in rural Northern California, and the shooter has been killed by law enforcement. Students also were shot and wounded at an elementary school.
