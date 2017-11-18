Senior Standout: Great Falls Central's Tyler Stevens

When Tyler Stevens joined the Great Falls Central wrestling team two years ago it was inevitable that the program would grow.

"He's a big part as to why we have more kids out (this year) because he's a leader on the football team, he's a leader in the classroom, and a lot of kids look up to him and in turn has helped our program be successful," added Hinebauch.

Aside from helping the team on an individual performance basis, Tyler also helps the Mustangs by putting his teammates first. Last season he was originally in the same weight class as a teammate. To make sure his friend could compete, Tyler cut weight to be in another weight class. It's a move he says not only created more opportunities, but allowed him to be competitive as well.

"It's all for the team. We are able to compete better as a team in duals when we have most of the weight classes filled out," Tyler said.

"That's just Tyler Stevens. That's his mentality and his personality," Hinebauch added. "He's always looking to do what's best for the team and do what he can to help us improve."

Tyler also wrestles in the offseason. During the summer of 2016 he attended the Eternal Warrior Wrestling Camp which he says improved his skills.

"That camp you learn mental toughness, physical toughness, and mind toughness in terms of tests you have to take," he said.

Tyler will not only need to be tough himself on the mat, but he'll need to make sure everyone else gets stronger so that the Mustangs have a good showing at the state meet in Billings.