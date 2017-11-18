One of Cascade county's most wanted is now in custody

What initially reported as a rollover crash ended up being a chase for Great Falls Police Department and Montana Highway Patrol. Justin Brasda, a 22-year-old male from Great Falls was the driver of a vehicle when it rolled over near marketplace. Officers said there was also a female in the vehicle and when deputies arrived on the scene both suspects fled.

According to the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Facebook page, at least one hunter has gone missing in the Lincoln area. The Sheriff's Office is working with the Lincoln Volunteer Fire Department and Search and Rescue Crews to help locate the hunter. We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

If you're looking to do some holiday shopping this weekend, then you'll want to listen up, Expo Park is hosting the 31st Annual Holiday Happening! Vendors from all over the state come to the Electric City to show off there work. Now there are two qualifications that vendors must meet if they want to sell their products. One it all must be handmade and two it must meet the qualifications of vintage. The owner of the show said this is a chance for you to come get those specialty items ...