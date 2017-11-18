One of Cascade county's most wanted is now in custody

What initially reported as a rollover crash ended up being a chase for Great Falls Police Department and Montana Highway Patrol. Justin Brasda, a 22-year-old male from Great Falls was the driver of a vehicle when it rolled over near marketplace. Officers said there was also a female in the vehicle and when deputies arrived on the scene both suspects fled.
Cascade County Sheriff Bob Edwards has confirmed with KFBB that one person is dead from a gunshot wound.
One man is facing charges after allegedly attempting to headbutt officers while being put under arrest.
According to the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Facebook page, at least one hunter has gone missing in the Lincoln area. The Sheriff's Office is working with the Lincoln Volunteer Fire Department and Search and Rescue Crews to help locate the hunter. We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.
Montana Fish Wildlife & Parks says a second mule deer buck from hunting district 510 was found to be suspect for chronic wasting disease.
Special Olympics Montana is teaming up with Voya for a social media campaign to raise money for Special Olympics athletes.
RED BLUFF, Calif. (AP) - At least 10 children and adults have been hospitalized after a series of shootings in rural Northern California that left five dead, including the gunman.
RED BLUFF, Calif. (AP) - Authorities say three people have been killed in shootings at multiple locations in rural Northern California, and the shooter has been killed by law enforcement. Students also were shot and wounded at an elementary school.
