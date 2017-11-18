One of Cascade county's most wanted is now in custody - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

One of Cascade county's most wanted is now in custody

Posted: Updated:
By Tarvarious Haywood, Reporter
Connect
GREAT FALLS -


What initially reported as a rollover crash ended up being a chase for Great Falls Police Department and Montana Highway Patrol.
Justin Brasda, a 22-year-old male from Great Falls was the driver of a vehicle when it rolled over near marketplace. Officers said there was also a female in the vehicle and when deputies arrived on the scene both suspects fled. 

Brasda lead law officials on a foot chase to the Old Navy in MarketPlace were he was caught and placed under arrest. 
This all took place about 9:30 this morning and officers said he did sustain injuries during the rollover but at this time not sure of the severity of the injuries. 
Brasda was also on the Cascade County Most Wanted list with a $25,000 dollar warrant for failure to register as a violent sex offender. 

At this time it is unclear what caused the rollover and MHP are investigating the crash.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • One of Cascade county's most wanted is now in custody

    One of Cascade county's most wanted is now in custody

    Saturday, November 18 2017 7:16 PM EST2017-11-19 00:16:04 GMT

    What initially reported as a rollover crash ended up being a chase for Great Falls Police Department and Montana Highway Patrol. Justin Brasda, a 22-year-old male from Great Falls was the driver of a vehicle when it rolled over near marketplace. Officers said there was also a female in the vehicle and when deputies arrived on the scene both suspects fled.

    What initially reported as a rollover crash ended up being a chase for Great Falls Police Department and Montana Highway Patrol. Justin Brasda, a 22-year-old male from Great Falls was the driver of a vehicle when it rolled over near marketplace. Officers said there was also a female in the vehicle and when deputies arrived on the scene both suspects fled.

  • Update: Woman who died in Vaughn shooting identified

    Update: Woman who died in Vaughn shooting identified

    Monday, November 6 2017 3:44 PM EST2017-11-06 20:44:29 GMT

    Cascade County Sheriff Bob Edwards has confirmed with KFBB that one person is dead from a gunshot wound.  

    Cascade County Sheriff Bob Edwards has confirmed with KFBB that one person is dead from a gunshot wound.  

  • Court documents: 35 time offender tried to headbutt officers

    Court documents: 35 time offender tried to headbutt officers

    Thursday, November 16 2017 6:06 PM EST2017-11-16 23:06:39 GMT

    One man is facing charges after allegedly attempting to headbutt officers while being put under arrest. 

    One man is facing charges after allegedly attempting to headbutt officers while being put under arrest. 

  • UPDATE: Two hunters found in "good health and happy"

    UPDATE: Two hunters found in "good health and happy"

    Saturday, November 18 2017 12:21 AM EST2017-11-18 05:21:19 GMT

    According to the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Facebook page, at least one hunter has gone missing in the Lincoln area.  The Sheriff's Office is working with the Lincoln Volunteer Fire Department and Search and Rescue Crews to help locate the hunter.  We will keep you updated as more information becomes available. 

    According to the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Facebook page, at least one hunter has gone missing in the Lincoln area.  The Sheriff's Office is working with the Lincoln Volunteer Fire Department and Search and Rescue Crews to help locate the hunter.  We will keep you updated as more information becomes available. 

  • Get Montana homemade gifts at Holiday Happening

    Get Montana homemade gifts at Holiday Happening

    Saturday, November 18 2017 7:00 PM EST2017-11-19 00:00:43 GMT
    If you're looking to do some holiday shopping this weekend, then you'll want to listen up, Expo Park is hosting the 31st Annual Holiday Happening! Vendors from all over the state come to the Electric City to show off there work. Now there are two qualifications that vendors must meet if they want to sell their products. One it all must be handmade and two it must meet the qualifications of vintage. The owner of the show said this is a chance for you to come get those specialty items ...
    If you're looking to do some holiday shopping this weekend, then you'll want to listen up, Expo Park is hosting the 31st Annual Holiday Happening! Vendors from all over the state come to the Electric City to show off there work. Now there are two qualifications that vendors must meet if they want to sell their products. One it all must be handmade and two it must meet the qualifications of vintage. The owner of the show said this is a chance for you to come get those specialty items ...
Powered by Frankly
Copyright - All content © 2001 - 2017. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.