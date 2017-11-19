Two men sent to Benefis after stabbing

A stabbing Saturday night sent two man to the hospital, one in serious condition.

It all happened around 930pm at the Fisher Trailer Park on the west side Great Falls

The first male victim was stabbed 3 times, once in the arm and twice in the chest.

He then walked down the road to the Beacon Ice House for help, and was eventually transported Benefis where he was later released.

Police also found another man in the same trailer unconscious with life threatening injuries. He was also transported to Benefis, where he remains in serious condition.

Police are not releasing information about his injuries.

No arrests have been made and GFPD says there is no danger to the public as this investigation continues.