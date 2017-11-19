Two men sent to Benefis after stabbing

Flathead County Sheriff’s Office continues to ask for your help in locating 22-year-old Bryan McCully. McCully has a $250,000 warrant for attempted deliberate homicide. FCSO says he has violent tendencies and should not be approached. He is thought to be in the Canyon or Columbia Falls area. If you call your local authorities immediately or reach out to the Flathead Crimestoppers by calling 406 -758-TIPS.
A woman is accused of stealing approximately $4,000 by faking returns at Sears Home Store. On November 15th, Great Falls Police Officers were dispatched to Sears Home Store for an embezzlement complaint. When police arrived, they contacted a Sears employee who reported a number of fraudulent returns to the store. According to charging documents, Sears loss prevention had discovered seven items had been returned to the store that had never been sold at any Sears Store with t...
What initially reported as a rollover crash ended up being a chase for Great Falls Police Department and Montana Highway Patrol. Justin Brasda, a 22-year-old male from Great Falls was the driver of a vehicle when it rolled over near marketplace. Officers said there was also a female in the vehicle and when deputies arrived on the scene both suspects fled.
Montana Fish Wildlife & Parks says a second mule deer buck from hunting district 510 was found to be suspect for chronic wasting disease.
Special Olympics Montana is teaming up with Voya for a social media campaign to raise money for Special Olympics athletes.
