Search for Wanted man in Flathead continues

By Megan Lewis, News Producer
Flathead County Sheriff’s Office continues to ask for your help in locating 22-year-old Bryan McCully.

McCully has a $250,000 warrant for attempted deliberate homicide.

FCSO says he has violent tendencies and should not be approached.

He is thought to be in the Canyon or Columbia Falls area. 

If you call your local authorities immediately or reach out to the Flathead Crimestoppers by calling 406 -758-TIPS.

