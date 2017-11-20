Hotel Arvon and Triple Creek Ranch win luxury hotel awards

Two Montana hotels are standing out among the rest after a prestigious travel magazine caught their eye. the triple creek ranch in Darby was just named one of the best luxury hotels in North and South America.

When you think of luxury award winning hotels you might not think of Montana, but in Great Falls the Hotel Arvon is here to break that stereotype. The luxury travel guide just named the hotel one of the 5 most luxurious boutique hotels in North and South America.

“They really played on the fact that we are between Yellowstone national park and Glacier National Park and that we have 33 rooms and are the oldest commercial building in Great Falls,” says Wayne Thares.

Besides the location and the rich history, there are other some other traits the magazine looked for.

“Overall what does this property offer that's unique to a traveler? And we hope that we do, you know our rooms are very upscale the original western art in all of the rooms,” says Thares.

Hotel Arvon continues to promote that western art by selling some of it without taking a commission.

Thares says that's just one feature that sets them apart from the rest.

“To get such an award after just 2 years of serving the public is exciting for us,” says Thares.

The hotel offers tours of their rooms as each one is unique and people can come in and see the western art scattered throughout.