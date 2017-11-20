Neighbors accused of hitting couple with baseball bat

A man and woman are facing charges after allegedly hitting their neighbors in the head with a baseball bat.

According to court documents, Great Falls Police responded to the 500 block of 5th Avenue North in Great Falls for a call of an assault. When police arrived, the victim said she and her husband were hit in the back of their heads by a man and woman with a baseball bat. She told police the man lived in the apartment downstairs. Court documents describe her as bleeding from the back of the head.

Police then went downstairs and made contact with the suspects, identified as Conrad Small and Charlie Rainingbird. Both suspects were taken into custody, but declined to speak about the incident with police.

Upon arrest, police noticed a baseball bat and a pipe in the common area outside the apartment. When Small and Rainingbird were later taken to the Cascade County Detention Center, staff found Rainingbird had two baggies of marijuana and a syringe. Rainingbird informed staff that she had a medical marijuana card, which they confirmed, but she admitted to using the syringe to inject methamphetamine. Meanwhile, her medical marijuana card allows possession of about 28.35 grams, but court documents state Rainingbird was carrying 47.60 grams.

Both Small and Rainingbird have a lengthy criminal history. Rainingbird is now facing one count of assault with a weapon, one count of criminal possession of dangerous drugs, and one count of criminal possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bond was requested at $15,000. Small faces one count of assault with a weapon. His bond was also requested at $15,000.