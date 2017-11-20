Man arrested after allegedly assaulting woman and spitting on police

Great Falls, MT - One man is facing charges after he allegedly assaults a woman with a pen and spits on a police officer.

On November 17th, a woman reportedly told Great Falls Police Officers that Christopher Hill had beaten her up at his house. She also informed officers there is a temporary restraining order in effect between herself and Hill.

According to charging documents, officers observed the woman's forehead was split open, with two deep lacerations. She told officers the back of her head hurt because she was kicked and pulled by her hair. The victim recounted the events saying she was exiting a building after eating dinner when she saw Hill. They reportedly went around the building together. That's when Hill allegedly struck her in the shoulder and pulled her to his home. The victim says she came in and out of consciousness during the incident, knew she was not supposed to be in his home and was in there unwillingly.

The police report states the victim told officers she woke up lying on the floor next to the sofa. Officers noticed a large pool of blood there and found a red pen near there with what appeared to be blood on the end of it. According to the police report, the lacerations on the victim's head matched the shape of the pointed end of the pen.

Charging documents say when officers were taking Hill into custody, he spat on an officer's face.

Hill has a multi-state criminal history and has prior convictions for Disorderly Conduct, Obstructing a Peace Officer, Contempt, Assault, Criminal Endangerment, Resisting Arrest, Assault with a Bodily Fluid, Partner/Family Member Assault, Driving Under the Influence, and Criminal Possession of Marijuana.

He is now being charged with Assault With a Weapon, Assault With a Bodily Fluid, Unlawful Restraint, and Partner or Family Member Assault. The State has requested his bond be set in the amount of $25,000.