Man arrested after allegedly assaulting woman and spitting on po - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Man arrested after allegedly assaulting woman and spitting on police

Posted: Updated:

Great Falls, MT - One man is facing charges after he allegedly assaults a woman with a pen and spits on a police officer.

On November 17th, a woman reportedly told Great Falls Police Officers that Christopher Hill had beaten her up at his house. She also informed officers there is a temporary restraining order in effect between herself and Hill.

According to charging documents, officers observed the woman's forehead was split open, with two deep lacerations. She told officers the back of her head hurt because she was kicked and pulled by her hair. The victim recounted the events saying she was exiting a building after eating dinner when she saw Hill. They reportedly went around the building together. That's when Hill allegedly struck her in the shoulder and pulled her to his home. The victim says she came in and out of consciousness during the incident, knew she was not supposed to be in his home and was in there unwillingly.

The police report states the victim told officers she woke up lying on the floor next to the sofa. Officers noticed a large pool of blood there and found a red pen near there with what appeared to be blood on the end of it. According to the police report, the lacerations on the victim's head matched the shape of the pointed end of the pen.

Charging documents say when officers were taking Hill into custody, he spat on an officer's face.

Hill has a multi-state criminal history and has prior convictions for Disorderly Conduct, Obstructing a Peace Officer, Contempt, Assault, Criminal Endangerment, Resisting Arrest, Assault with a Bodily Fluid, Partner/Family Member Assault, Driving Under the Influence, and Criminal Possession of Marijuana.

He is now being charged with Assault With a Weapon, Assault With a Bodily Fluid, Unlawful Restraint, and Partner or Family Member Assault. The State has requested his bond be set in the amount of $25,000.

  • Most Popular

  • NewsMore>>

  • Florence doctor found guilty for 22 felony charges

    Florence doctor found guilty for 22 felony charges

    Monday, November 20 2017 7:47 PM EST2017-11-21 00:47:47 GMT

    Chris Christensen, a former Florence doctor, has been found guilty of all 22 felony charges, including the negligent homicide charges for the overdose deaths of two patients. 

    Chris Christensen, a former Florence doctor, has been found guilty of all 22 felony charges, including the negligent homicide charges for the overdose deaths of two patients. 

  • Head Coach Stitt let go from Griz football

    Head Coach Stitt let go from Griz football

    Monday, November 20 2017 6:38 PM EST2017-11-20 23:38:42 GMT

    Following the loss against Montana State during the Brawl of the Wild, Head Coach Bob Stitt has been let go from Grizzly football.  

    Following the loss against Montana State during the Brawl of the Wild, Head Coach Bob Stitt has been let go from Grizzly football.  

  • Search for Wanted man in Flathead continues

    Search for Wanted man in Flathead continues

    Monday, November 20 2017 11:49 AM EST2017-11-20 16:49:26 GMT

    Flathead County Sheriff’s Office continues to ask for your help in locating 22-year-old Bryan McCully. McCully has a $250,000 warrant for attempted deliberate homicide. FCSO says he has violent tendencies and should not be approached. He is thought to be in the Canyon or Columbia Falls area.  If you call your local authorities immediately or reach out to the Flathead Crimestoppers by calling 406 -758-TIPS.

    Flathead County Sheriff’s Office continues to ask for your help in locating 22-year-old Bryan McCully. McCully has a $250,000 warrant for attempted deliberate homicide. FCSO says he has violent tendencies and should not be approached. He is thought to be in the Canyon or Columbia Falls area.  If you call your local authorities immediately or reach out to the Flathead Crimestoppers by calling 406 -758-TIPS.

  • Two men sent to Benefis after stabbing

    Two men sent to Benefis after stabbing

    Sunday, November 19 2017 11:40 PM EST2017-11-20 04:40:56 GMT
    A stabbing Saturday night sent two man to the hospital, one in serious condition. It all happened around 930pm at the Fisher Trailer Park on the west side Great Falls The first male victim was stabbed 3 times, once in the arm and twice in the chest. He then walked down the road to the Beacon Ice House for help, and was eventually transported Benefis where he was later released. Police also found another man in the same trailer unconscious with life threatening injuries. He was a...
    A stabbing Saturday night sent two man to the hospital, one in serious condition. It all happened around 930pm at the Fisher Trailer Park on the west side Great Falls The first male victim was stabbed 3 times, once in the arm and twice in the chest. He then walked down the road to the Beacon Ice House for help, and was eventually transported Benefis where he was later released. Police also found another man in the same trailer unconscious with life threatening injuries. He was a...
Powered by Frankly
Copyright - All content © 2001 - 2017. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.