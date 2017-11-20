Help Great Falls children through "Operation Warm"

Help support children in need through “Operation Warm” with Great Falls Fire Rescue. Money raised through the fundraiser will help provide warm winter coats to kids in need. Great Falls Local 8 donated the coats.

Fire Captain Tom Zaremski says all coats are made in the U.S., and over 240 coats have already been given to Headstart in Great Falls. This is the 5th year of the fundraiser.

To help support Operation Warm, folks can either make direct monetary donations or purchase a raffle ticket. Prizes include: 2018 Yamaha Kodiak 450 Four Wheeler with Trailer, Samsung 65’ 4K Smart LED TV, Loop Fly Rod/Reel Combo and 1 Day Guided Trip for 2 with Lunch Provided, $400 Scheels Gift Card, $300 North Forty Gift Card, $100 Jakers Gift Card, $100 Dantes Gift Card.

Tickets can be purchased at the Hi Ho Tavern in Great Falls, or Fire Station One, located at 105 9th St. S. Tickets are $20/each, or six for $100. The drawing will take place Friday, Dec. 15th at the Hi Ho Tavern at 7:00pm. You do not have to be present to win.

For more information, or to make a monetary donation, head to the Great Falls Firefighters Facebook page, or call the Fire Station at 406-727-8070.