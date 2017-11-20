Charging documents: Man arrested after leading GFPD on chase

One man is facing eight charges after allegedly leading police on a chase through Great Falls.

Yesterday, November 19th, GFPD attempted a traffic stop on what the police report describes as a white Ford Freestar bearing Montana license plates because an officer identified the female passenger as having a warrant. The officer turned on his top lights, but the vehicle continued towards Central Ave. The officer activated his air horn several times and the vehicle turned eastbound onto Central, then southbound onto 8th, where the vehicle pulled over and the passenger got out.

According to charging documents, once the passenger exited the vehicle, the Ford Freestar accelerated, leaving the scene. The vehicle continued at high speeds, failing to slow at intersections, almost hitting several vehicles heading westbound on 1st Ave S. The police report states the driver drove onto the curb in the 100 block of 8th Street S, damaging the vehicle. The driver then reportedly fled on foot and was apprehended by law enforcement near 8th Street and 1st Ave N.

The police report identifies the driver of the vehicle as Sheldon Meineke. The report also states Meineke apologized once he was taken into custody. Charging documents state Meineke's driver's license is suspended, has no insurance on the vehicle, has five prior convictions for failure to provide proof of insurance, and had felony warrants for his arrest.

Meineke has prior convictions for Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine and probation violations. He is now being charged with Criminal Endangerment, Obstructing a Peace Officer or Other Public Servant, Stop Sign Violation, Fleeing/Eluding a Peace Officer, Failure to Give Immediate Notice of Accidents By Quickest Means With Apparent Damage Over $1,000, Reckless Driving, Driving While Suspended/Revoked, and Failure to Carry Proof of Liability Insurance.

The State has requested his bond be set in the amount of $15,000.