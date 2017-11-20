Winds off the Rockies wreak havoc in Browning - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Winds off the Rockies wreak havoc in Browning

Posted: Updated:
By Rachel Crowspreadingwings, Reporter
Imagine if you woke up to the sound of thunder crashing down on your home in the middle of the night. For one family in Browning that is what they thought was happening. But it was a different surprise from mother nature.

It was another typical night when Pastor Joel Toppen and his family went to sleep but in the morning they woke up after hearing a loud crash when a tin roof had blown off and slammed into his fence after hitting a power pole. 

"And that's when I decided we had to evacuate we gotta get out of the house because we are downwind of this stuff and I didn't feel like we were in a safe environment for my family so we got dresses up and went outside and made a dash to the church. the church is about 25-50 yards somewhere in there from the partridge but there were pieces of wood flying last night it was crazy," said Toppen. 

Toppen said if the fence had not been up the roof could have slammed right into the side of their house.
The roof was from a county building where sand is housed for the county roads department. That was confirmed for by  the county disaster emergency services public information officer Charles Farmer.

He said the winds gusted up to 100 miles per hour last night. And added luckily, no one in this incident was hurt.  

  Florence doctor found guilty for 22 felony charges

    Chris Christensen, a former Florence doctor, has been found guilty of all 22 felony charges, including the negligent homicide charges for the overdose deaths of two patients. 

  Head Coach Stitt let go from Griz football

    Following the loss against Montana State during the Brawl of the Wild, Head Coach Bob Stitt has been let go from Grizzly football.  

  Search for Wanted man in Flathead continues

    Flathead County Sheriff's Office continues to ask for your help in locating 22-year-old Bryan McCully. McCully has a $250,000 warrant for attempted deliberate homicide. FCSO says he has violent tendencies and should not be approached. He is thought to be in the Canyon or Columbia Falls area.  If you call your local authorities immediately or reach out to the Flathead Crimestoppers by calling 406 -758-TIPS.

  Two men sent to Benefis after stabbing

    A stabbing Saturday night sent two man to the hospital, one in serious condition. It all happened around 930pm at the Fisher Trailer Park on the west side Great Falls The first male victim was stabbed 3 times, once in the arm and twice in the chest. He then walked down the road to the Beacon Ice House for help, and was eventually transported Benefis where he was later released. Police also found another man in the same trailer unconscious with life threatening injuries.
