Winds off the Rockies wreak havoc in Browning

Imagine if you woke up to the sound of thunder crashing down on your home in the middle of the night. For one family in Browning that is what they thought was happening. But it was a different surprise from mother nature.

It was another typical night when Pastor Joel Toppen and his family went to sleep but in the morning they woke up after hearing a loud crash when a tin roof had blown off and slammed into his fence after hitting a power pole.

"And that's when I decided we had to evacuate we gotta get out of the house because we are downwind of this stuff and I didn't feel like we were in a safe environment for my family so we got dresses up and went outside and made a dash to the church. the church is about 25-50 yards somewhere in there from the partridge but there were pieces of wood flying last night it was crazy," said Toppen.

Toppen said if the fence had not been up the roof could have slammed right into the side of their house.

The roof was from a county building where sand is housed for the county roads department. That was confirmed for by the county disaster emergency services public information officer Charles Farmer.



He said the winds gusted up to 100 miles per hour last night. And added luckily, no one in this incident was hurt.