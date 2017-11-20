Family, the perfect gift - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Family, the perfect gift

By Rachel Crowspreadingwings, Reporter
With Thanksgiving just around the corner it was the perfect time for the Cascade County Courthouse to celebrate Adoption Day as children embraced their new families.

The feeling in the air was nothing short of love and a sense of relief as the day they have been waiting for is finally here and they can all go home together as one. 

"Either with your applause or with your shouts you don't have to be quite we are always telling people around this building to be quite this is not your time to be quite who in this room thinks this is the greatest day on earth,"said Judge Pinski. 

Their tears of joy and shouts of happiness could be heard throughout the entire courthouse
The Adoption Day Celebration happens once a year and it's a day where families get the ultimate wish and become one. 

"To be celebrating together the joy of these families as they add and come together we thank you as you give the role of family," said Pastor Engel.

16 children got their wish and became permanent members of a family. 
For 2 sets of siblings it was an especially heartwarming day as families decided not break them apart. But bring them in under one roof. Which can't always happen.
Mayor Bob Kelly also take a moment to speak about why there a  need for adoption here in the Electric City. 
"In the city of Great Falls children move away from their birth families into substitute care many of these children can not return to their birth families and need the security and nurturing a permanent family can provide. Adoption is the permanency plan for many of these children and nearly all these children have special needs because of physical mental or emotional disabilities because they must be places as a sibling group because they minorities or because they are older," said Mayor Kelly.
Each child got a gift from Judge Pinski, and walked out of the courtroom today hand in hand with their permanent families.

