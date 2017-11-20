Family, the perfect gift

One man is facing eight charges after allegedly leading police on a chase through Great Falls.
Great Falls, MT - One man is facing charges after he allegedly assaults a woman with a pen and spits on a police officer.
Opening arguments in Roy Scott's deliberate homicide trial started Tuesday morning at the Cascade County Courthouse. Scott has been accused of squeezing his wife, Stephanie Wells, so hard that she stopped breathing and died.
One man is facing charges after allegedly attempting to headbutt officers while being put under arrest.
In Browning, community members and the family of a missing Blackfeet woman will take their search door to door in hopes of finding Ashley Loring HeavyRunner. "Our children are not for sale"
Chris Christensen, a former Florence doctor, has been found guilty of all 22 felony charges, including the negligent homicide charges for the overdose deaths of two patients.
Following the loss against Montana State during the Brawl of the Wild, Head Coach Bob Stitt has been let go from Grizzly football.
Flathead County Sheriff’s Office continues to ask for your help in locating 22-year-old Bryan McCully. McCully has a $250,000 warrant for attempted deliberate homicide. FCSO says he has violent tendencies and should not be approached. He is thought to be in the Canyon or Columbia Falls area. If you call your local authorities immediately or reach out to the Flathead Crimestoppers by calling 406 -758-TIPS.
