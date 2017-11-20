Helena High's Jamie Pickens Commits to Lady Griz

Helena High girls basketball star Jamie Pickens committed to the University of Montana Lady Griz.

The junior helped the Bengals win their first state championship since 1997 during her all-state sophomore season. She averaged about 15 points and 9 rebounds during her breakout campaign.

Jamie says many schools were interested, but she ultimately chose her dream team.

"I went to the Gonzaga-UM game and I wasn't planning on doing it. My dad wasn't even there. But after the game I went down and I was talking to Shelby Schweyen and we just kind of decided 'You know what are we waiting for? We know.' And so we called Shannon over and we said 'we commit.' And at first she, like, looked at me kind of and then I said, like, 'we commit!' And then we hugged. It was kind of a quick decision but I'm glad I made it," said Jamie Pickens.