Local women help fire relief fund - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Local women help fire relief fund

Posted: Updated:

With Montana having one of the worst fire seasons in American history, many people have been donating to the wildfire relief fund this year. and some local women are putting on a huge bake sale to help out.

The Montana wildfire relief fund has raised more than $529,000 to aid people and the volunteer fire departments who have been affected by the wildfires this year.

There is no amount of money that isn’t a help, so some Great Falls residents are hosting a bake sale to help raise money for the relief fund. Here is why they are doing it.

“To help give back to the community. All our fire fighters, first responders, Farmers, Ranchers, everybody that lost everything this summer due to wild fires,” says Susan Watson

The Montana Community Foundation, the ones who run the centralized relief fund distribute this money on a grant basis and normally people and organizations like the volunteer fire fighters would have to pay a fee to apply.

“Until the end of this year the Montana Community Foundation is waiving all fees for anyone who puts in for a grant this year,” says Watson.

The foundation isn’t the only organization helping people out. Many companies here in great falls helped to make this bake sale possible.

“Super One foods donated a gift certificate to help buy supplies, Lippi's Kitchen donated containers to put all of our goodies in,” says Watson.

The women will be at the North forty store on 10th ave south tomorrow from 11 till whenever the goods are gone. Even local fire departments will be at the bake sale to show their support.

  • Most Popular

  • NewsMore>>

  • Florence doctor found guilty for 22 felony charges

    Florence doctor found guilty for 22 felony charges

    Monday, November 20 2017 7:47 PM EST2017-11-21 00:47:47 GMT

    Chris Christensen, a former Florence doctor, has been found guilty of all 22 felony charges, including the negligent homicide charges for the overdose deaths of two patients. 

    Chris Christensen, a former Florence doctor, has been found guilty of all 22 felony charges, including the negligent homicide charges for the overdose deaths of two patients. 

  • Head Coach Stitt let go from Griz football

    Head Coach Stitt let go from Griz football

    Monday, November 20 2017 6:38 PM EST2017-11-20 23:38:42 GMT

    Following the loss against Montana State during the Brawl of the Wild, Head Coach Bob Stitt has been let go from Grizzly football.  

    Following the loss against Montana State during the Brawl of the Wild, Head Coach Bob Stitt has been let go from Grizzly football.  

  • Search for Wanted man in Flathead continues

    Search for Wanted man in Flathead continues

    Monday, November 20 2017 11:49 AM EST2017-11-20 16:49:26 GMT

    Flathead County Sheriff’s Office continues to ask for your help in locating 22-year-old Bryan McCully. McCully has a $250,000 warrant for attempted deliberate homicide. FCSO says he has violent tendencies and should not be approached. He is thought to be in the Canyon or Columbia Falls area.  If you call your local authorities immediately or reach out to the Flathead Crimestoppers by calling 406 -758-TIPS.

    Flathead County Sheriff’s Office continues to ask for your help in locating 22-year-old Bryan McCully. McCully has a $250,000 warrant for attempted deliberate homicide. FCSO says he has violent tendencies and should not be approached. He is thought to be in the Canyon or Columbia Falls area.  If you call your local authorities immediately or reach out to the Flathead Crimestoppers by calling 406 -758-TIPS.

  • Two men sent to Benefis after stabbing

    Two men sent to Benefis after stabbing

    Sunday, November 19 2017 11:40 PM EST2017-11-20 04:40:56 GMT
    A stabbing Saturday night sent two man to the hospital, one in serious condition. It all happened around 930pm at the Fisher Trailer Park on the west side Great Falls The first male victim was stabbed 3 times, once in the arm and twice in the chest. He then walked down the road to the Beacon Ice House for help, and was eventually transported Benefis where he was later released. Police also found another man in the same trailer unconscious with life threatening injuries. He was a...
    A stabbing Saturday night sent two man to the hospital, one in serious condition. It all happened around 930pm at the Fisher Trailer Park on the west side Great Falls The first male victim was stabbed 3 times, once in the arm and twice in the chest. He then walked down the road to the Beacon Ice House for help, and was eventually transported Benefis where he was later released. Police also found another man in the same trailer unconscious with life threatening injuries. He was a...
Powered by Frankly
Copyright - All content © 2001 - 2017. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.