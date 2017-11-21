Local women help fire relief fund

With Montana having one of the worst fire seasons in American history, many people have been donating to the wildfire relief fund this year. and some local women are putting on a huge bake sale to help out.

The Montana wildfire relief fund has raised more than $529,000 to aid people and the volunteer fire departments who have been affected by the wildfires this year.

There is no amount of money that isn’t a help, so some Great Falls residents are hosting a bake sale to help raise money for the relief fund. Here is why they are doing it.

“To help give back to the community. All our fire fighters, first responders, Farmers, Ranchers, everybody that lost everything this summer due to wild fires,” says Susan Watson

The Montana Community Foundation, the ones who run the centralized relief fund distribute this money on a grant basis and normally people and organizations like the volunteer fire fighters would have to pay a fee to apply.

“Until the end of this year the Montana Community Foundation is waiving all fees for anyone who puts in for a grant this year,” says Watson.

The foundation isn’t the only organization helping people out. Many companies here in great falls helped to make this bake sale possible.

“Super One foods donated a gift certificate to help buy supplies, Lippi's Kitchen donated containers to put all of our goodies in,” says Watson.

The women will be at the North forty store on 10th ave south tomorrow from 11 till whenever the goods are gone. Even local fire departments will be at the bake sale to show their support.