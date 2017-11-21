Local women help fire relief fund

With Montana having one of the worst fire seasons in American history, many people have been donating to the wildfire relief fund this year. and some local women are putting on a huge bake sale to help out.
The Montana wildfire relief fund has raised more than $529,000 to aid people and the volunteer fire departments who have been affected by the wildfires this year.
There is no amount of money that isn’t a help, so some Great Falls residents are hosting a bake sale to help raise money for the relief fund. Here is why they are doing it.
“To help give back to the community. All our fire fighters, first responders, Farmers, Ranchers, everybody that lost everything this summer due to wild fires,” says Susan Watson
The Montana Community Foundation, the ones who run the centralized relief fund distribute this money on a grant basis and normally people and organizations like the volunteer fire fighters would have to pay a fee to apply.
“Until the end of this year the Montana Community Foundation is waiving all fees for anyone who puts in for a grant this year,” says Watson.
The foundation isn’t the only organization helping people out. Many companies here in great falls helped to make this bake sale possible.
“Super One foods donated a gift certificate to help buy supplies, Lippi's Kitchen donated containers to put all of our goodies in,” says Watson.
The women will be at the North forty store on 10th ave south tomorrow from 11 till whenever the goods are gone. Even local fire departments will be at the bake sale to show their support.
One man is facing eight charges after allegedly leading police on a chase through Great Falls.
One man is facing eight charges after allegedly leading police on a chase through Great Falls.
Great Falls, MT - One man is facing charges after he allegedly assaults a woman with a pen and spits on a police officer.
Great Falls, MT - One man is facing charges after he allegedly assaults a woman with a pen and spits on a police officer.
Opening arguments in Roy Scott's deliberate homicide trial started Tuesday morning at the Cascade County Courthouse. Scott has been accused of squeezing his wife, Stephanie Wells, so hard that she stopped breathing and died.
Opening arguments in Roy Scott's deliberate homicide trial started Tuesday morning at the Cascade County Courthouse. Scott has been accused of squeezing his wife, Stephanie Wells, so hard that she stopped breathing and died.
One man is facing charges after allegedly attempting to headbutt officers while being put under arrest.
One man is facing charges after allegedly attempting to headbutt officers while being put under arrest.
In Browning, community members and the family of a missing Blackfeet woman will take their search door to door in hopes of finding Ashley Loring HeavyRunner. "Our children are not for sale"
In Browning, community members and the family of a missing Blackfeet woman will take their search door to door in hopes of finding Ashley Loring HeavyRunner. "Our children are not for sale"
Chris Christensen, a former Florence doctor, has been found guilty of all 22 felony charges, including the negligent homicide charges for the overdose deaths of two patients.
Chris Christensen, a former Florence doctor, has been found guilty of all 22 felony charges, including the negligent homicide charges for the overdose deaths of two patients.
Following the loss against Montana State during the Brawl of the Wild, Head Coach Bob Stitt has been let go from Grizzly football.
Following the loss against Montana State during the Brawl of the Wild, Head Coach Bob Stitt has been let go from Grizzly football.
Flathead County Sheriff’s Office continues to ask for your help in locating 22-year-old Bryan McCully. McCully has a $250,000 warrant for attempted deliberate homicide. FCSO says he has violent tendencies and should not be approached. He is thought to be in the Canyon or Columbia Falls area. If you call your local authorities immediately or reach out to the Flathead Crimestoppers by calling 406 -758-TIPS.
Flathead County Sheriff’s Office continues to ask for your help in locating 22-year-old Bryan McCully. McCully has a $250,000 warrant for attempted deliberate homicide. FCSO says he has violent tendencies and should not be approached. He is thought to be in the Canyon or Columbia Falls area. If you call your local authorities immediately or reach out to the Flathead Crimestoppers by calling 406 -758-TIPS.