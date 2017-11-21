Free "Tipsy Tow" Services for Thanksgiving - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Free "Tipsy Tow" Services for Thanksgiving

Posted: Updated:

AAA is once again offering "Tipsy Tow" to Montana residents to ensure a safe ride home. Services begin at 6:00pm Thursday, Nov. 23rd, and will run through 6:00am, Friday, Nov. 24th. 

To take advantage of the services, call 1-800-AAA-HELP (1-800-222-4357), say you need a Tipsy Tow, and provide the driver's name, home address, phone number and vehicle/driver location. Tipsy Tow provides free rides home and a vehicle tow up to 10 miles; for miles beyond that, folks will face a standard towing rate. 

Tipsy Tow will be offered in the following communities:

  • Helena, MT (includes East Helena & Montana City)
  • Kalispell/Whitefish, MT   
  • Livingston, MT
  • Missoula, MT
  • Billings, MT
  • Bozeman, MT (includes Belgrade, MT)
  • Hamilton, MT
  • Polson, MT

