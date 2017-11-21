Leonard Higgins appears in court

65 year old Leonard Higgins turned off an emergency valve at a Spectra Energy site last October just south of Big Sandy.



Not only did the self-proclaimed activist admit to turning the valve off. He video taped himself as he did it.

Higgins was part of a group of people spread out over five states who essentially stopped the flow of oil when they turned the valve off.

today he makes his first appearance at the Chouteau County Courthouse in Fort Benton... Where he admitted guilt to some but not all of the charges.

Over the next two days the jury will have to decided if the self proclaimed climate activist is guilty of trespassing and criminal mischief.

Most of Tuesday morning the defense and prosecuting attorneys interviewed numerous prospective jurors. According to the defense attorney Herman Watson the 4th his client will plead guilty to trespassing but not criminal mischief.

"What I can say is that it is our position that he didn't commit a felony he committed a misdemeanor and a misdemeanor is is whats called a lesser included offense to that felony so Mr Higgins isn't denying that he damaged property, yeah he cut three chains but those three chains are less than $1,500 worth of damage," said Watson.

Watson wanted to be clear that Mr. Higgins is not seeking to avoid responsibility for the trespassing charge. In fact he admitted to that however he's fighting the criminal misfit charge the state has to prove to the jury Higgins causes over $1500.00 worth of damage. In a statement by Enbridge, the natural gas company, said in part the unlawful trespass was dangerous and reckless. These actions put the safety of all people at risk and they support the prosecution

The trial is expected to continue Wednesday morning and wrap up by the end if the day. If that is not possible they will pick they will pick back up next Wednesday.