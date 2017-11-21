Pipeline protester must pay over $3K in fines

One woman was arrested March 16th on numerous drug charges after attempting to steal honey from the Walmart of Smelter Ave.
On March 17th, police responded to a report of a man swinging a baseball bat in the middle of the road and charging at a moving vehicle.
Law enforcement in Lewis and Clark County are investigating two suspicious deaths on Cayuse Road in Helena, according to Sheriff Leo Dutton. According to Sheriff Dutton, one man and one woman were found late last night after neighbors called police and said they hadn't heard from them. Their deaths are considered suspicious, and foul play is suspected. Families have not yet been notified. If you have any information, please contact the Sheriff's Office.
For over 50 years Piano Pat, as she’s internationally known, has been tickling the ol’ ivories at the Sip ‘n Dip Lounge in Great Falls.
UPDATE: Yesterday, Pondera County Sheriff Carl Suta entered into a deferred prosecution agreement where he will resign his position as sheriff on or before June 1, 2018.
