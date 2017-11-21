Eating healthy during the Holidays - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Eating healthy during the Holidays

Posted: Updated:
By Tarvarious Haywood, Reporter
Connect
GREAT FALLS -


Thanksgiving is 2 days away, and many of us can't wait to indulge in the big feast but how healthy is it to eat until you almost explode. 
Many of us can't wait to munch on some of my favorite seasonal comfort foods myself but we spoke with a nutritionist for Benefis Health Systems and they said they never try to tell people what to eat but more so how much to eat.

According to the Calorie Control Councils website, the average American will consume about 4,500 calories on turkey day. 
That's two times over the recommended daily calorie intake but the folks over at Benefis said there is one thing you can do to help monitor your intake is simple "slow down."
One trick that might help with that is to eat with your opposite hand, this will help you take your time, think about what you are eating and could save you from getting that uncomfortable feeling that many of us know oh too well. 
Another tip is to just drink water.

Krissy Bykonen, Bariatric Coordinator said, "another tip  I have is for people not to drink their calories that's a really easy way to get those extra calories without really realizing it. You can add hundreds of calories from soda, sparkling cider and alcohol on top of the calories you are already eating on Thanksgiving."

She said that when you are fixing your plate try not to get portions bigger than the palm your hand and if you must go back for seconds then try to go even smaller.

When it comes to deserts try not over do it. She said if you have a variety of desserts to choose from just get smaller portions of each.

She added people often fast in the days leading to the holidays but she says that a big no..no..Krissy says your body goes into starvation mode causing it to store extra calories because its not sure when it will get its next meal.

  • Most Popular

  • NewsMore>>

  • Florence doctor found guilty for 22 felony charges

    Florence doctor found guilty for 22 felony charges

    Monday, November 20 2017 7:47 PM EST2017-11-21 00:47:47 GMT

    Chris Christensen, a former Florence doctor, has been found guilty of all 22 felony charges, including the negligent homicide charges for the overdose deaths of two patients. 

    Chris Christensen, a former Florence doctor, has been found guilty of all 22 felony charges, including the negligent homicide charges for the overdose deaths of two patients. 

  • Head Coach Stitt let go from Griz football

    Head Coach Stitt let go from Griz football

    Monday, November 20 2017 6:38 PM EST2017-11-20 23:38:42 GMT

    Following the loss against Montana State during the Brawl of the Wild, Head Coach Bob Stitt has been let go from Grizzly football.  

    Following the loss against Montana State during the Brawl of the Wild, Head Coach Bob Stitt has been let go from Grizzly football.  

  • Search for Wanted man in Flathead continues

    Search for Wanted man in Flathead continues

    Monday, November 20 2017 11:49 AM EST2017-11-20 16:49:26 GMT

    Flathead County Sheriff’s Office continues to ask for your help in locating 22-year-old Bryan McCully. McCully has a $250,000 warrant for attempted deliberate homicide. FCSO says he has violent tendencies and should not be approached. He is thought to be in the Canyon or Columbia Falls area.  If you call your local authorities immediately or reach out to the Flathead Crimestoppers by calling 406 -758-TIPS.

    Flathead County Sheriff’s Office continues to ask for your help in locating 22-year-old Bryan McCully. McCully has a $250,000 warrant for attempted deliberate homicide. FCSO says he has violent tendencies and should not be approached. He is thought to be in the Canyon or Columbia Falls area.  If you call your local authorities immediately or reach out to the Flathead Crimestoppers by calling 406 -758-TIPS.

  • Two men sent to Benefis after stabbing

    Two men sent to Benefis after stabbing

    Sunday, November 19 2017 11:40 PM EST2017-11-20 04:40:56 GMT
    A stabbing Saturday night sent two man to the hospital, one in serious condition. It all happened around 930pm at the Fisher Trailer Park on the west side Great Falls The first male victim was stabbed 3 times, once in the arm and twice in the chest. He then walked down the road to the Beacon Ice House for help, and was eventually transported Benefis where he was later released. Police also found another man in the same trailer unconscious with life threatening injuries. He was a...
    A stabbing Saturday night sent two man to the hospital, one in serious condition. It all happened around 930pm at the Fisher Trailer Park on the west side Great Falls The first male victim was stabbed 3 times, once in the arm and twice in the chest. He then walked down the road to the Beacon Ice House for help, and was eventually transported Benefis where he was later released. Police also found another man in the same trailer unconscious with life threatening injuries. He was a...
Powered by Frankly
Copyright - All content © 2001 - 2017. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.