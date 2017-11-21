Eating healthy during the Holidays



Thanksgiving is 2 days away, and many of us can't wait to indulge in the big feast but how healthy is it to eat until you almost explode.

Many of us can't wait to munch on some of my favorite seasonal comfort foods myself but we spoke with a nutritionist for Benefis Health Systems and they said they never try to tell people what to eat but more so how much to eat.

According to the Calorie Control Councils website, the average American will consume about 4,500 calories on turkey day.

That's two times over the recommended daily calorie intake but the folks over at Benefis said there is one thing you can do to help monitor your intake is simple "slow down."

One trick that might help with that is to eat with your opposite hand, this will help you take your time, think about what you are eating and could save you from getting that uncomfortable feeling that many of us know oh too well.

Another tip is to just drink water.

Krissy Bykonen, Bariatric Coordinator said, "another tip I have is for people not to drink their calories that's a really easy way to get those extra calories without really realizing it. You can add hundreds of calories from soda, sparkling cider and alcohol on top of the calories you are already eating on Thanksgiving."

She said that when you are fixing your plate try not to get portions bigger than the palm your hand and if you must go back for seconds then try to go even smaller.

When it comes to deserts try not over do it. She said if you have a variety of desserts to choose from just get smaller portions of each.

She added people often fast in the days leading to the holidays but she says that a big no..no..Krissy says your body goes into starvation mode causing it to store extra calories because its not sure when it will get its next meal.