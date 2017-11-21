Eating healthy during the Holidays

But, unfortunately, Maris found out last night on dancing with the stars that she did not make the cut. Over Facetime on Tuesday, Maris said that she is so honored to have had this opportunity.
One man is facing eight charges after allegedly leading police on a chase through Great Falls.
One man is dead following an accident at Knife River Tuesday evening. The call came in around 5:30 p.m. and emergency crews were dispatched to the Knife River location off Hesper Road.
Announced today in a media release: Undersheriff John Stevens is retiring from the Cascade County Sheriff's Office. His final day will be January 12th.
Chris Christensen, a former Florence doctor, has been found guilty of all 22 felony charges, including the negligent homicide charges for the overdose deaths of two patients.
Following the loss against Montana State during the Brawl of the Wild, Head Coach Bob Stitt has been let go from Grizzly football.
Flathead County Sheriff’s Office continues to ask for your help in locating 22-year-old Bryan McCully. McCully has a $250,000 warrant for attempted deliberate homicide. FCSO says he has violent tendencies and should not be approached. He is thought to be in the Canyon or Columbia Falls area. If you call your local authorities immediately or reach out to the Flathead Crimestoppers by calling 406 -758-TIPS.
