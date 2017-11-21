Holiday happenings in Great Falls

Here's a look at what's happening in Great Falls heading into the holiday months, thanks to the Downtown Great Falls Association:

-Small Business Saturday: Saturday, Nov. 25th; all day; Downtown Great Falls.

On November 25, 2017 Downtown will be celebrating Small Business Saturday, in honor of all our local businesses! American Express started this fantastic initiative in 2010 and it has been going strong ever since. This Holiday Season, think local, shop local.

-Parade of Lights: Saturday, Nov. 25th; 6:00pm-10:00pm; Central Avenue, Civic Center

Nov 25 6pm. Join the Downtown Association in kicking off the Holiday Season with the Parade of Lights. After traveling down Central Avenue, the parade will culminate with the lighting of the Downtown Christmas Tree by Santa Claus himself!

-Christmas Stroll: Friday, Dec. 1st; 5:00pm-9:00pm; Central Avenue

“Light up the Season” at the 34th Annual Christmas Stroll in Downtown Great Falls. Enjoy live music, food and many festivities up and down Central Ave. Stores and restaurants will be open late, stop in and get a head start on Christmas shopping! This year’s Stroll Button winner is Emma Bergman. Button’s may be purchased at many downtown stores for $5 each- prizes for the buttons will be announced after the stroll.

For more information about upcoming events throughout Great Falls, visit the Downtown Great Falls Association website.